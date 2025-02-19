Costco’s limited-edition Panda Buns: All you need to know about the frozen treat

Costco, the American multinational corporation, recently launched Panda Bun, which is going viral everywhere. According to Allrecipes, these cute Panda Buns are available for a limited time at select locations nationwide.

Costco is a members-only warehouse which is known to bring an endless variety of snack options. They launched the adorable Panda Buns inspired by Chinese Baos. Made by Synear Foods USA, this limited-edition product is filled with sweet and creamy custard.

Costco’s limited-edition Panda Buns

The retail chain which is known to sell discounted merchandise in bulk brought in a brand-new offering. Made for Bao lovers or people who appreciate Chinese cuisine, the Panda Buns features soft and fluffy dough filled with creamy custard.

Synear Foods USA's Panda Buns, inspired by China's Giant Panda, were introduced on Instagram in January 2025. Filled with custard, they are available in the wholesale retailer’s freezer aisle.

Synear Foods USA described the Panda buns in their Instagram post:

“These adorable buns are not just a treat for the eyes but also a perfect snack for kids and the whole family. With a soft, fluffy exterior and a smooth, creamy custard filling, each bite is simply delightful.”

According to Synear, these sweet bao-inspired treats are easy to prepare. Fans can follow the traditional method of steaming the Panda Buns for 13 minutes or enjoy them quickly by microwaving for 1-2 minutes. The company confirmed the availability of Panda Buns in San Diego and the Southeast Regions.

Soon after the launch, fans and dedicated shoppers took to social media platforms to express their views on the limited-edition Panda Buns. Instagram user Laura Jayne Lamb, who runs her account as @costcohotfinds, shared a video and wrote:

“Bao buns! I spotted these in the Costco freezer, and I had to see for myself how they were, and they did not disappoint!”

Meanwhile, the Instagram account @discovering_costco which is known to discover new finds at the famous store also shared a video covering the product. The video shared on January 28, 2025, shows that one packet of bao buns is priced at $14.49.

The Instagram account described the sweet treat as:

“These adorable panda-shaped bao buns are filled with sweet, creamy custard—almost too cute to eat (but you’ll want to anyway)! Perfect for a fun snack or dessert treat.”

Although these limited-edition Panda Buns have been spotted at various stores across the U.S., Synear Foods USA, through their social media, revealed that they will be available at the retail chain's Los Angeles region for the brand’s roadshow at locations including Tustin between February 13 to 16, Huntington Beach between February 20 to 23, and Garden Grove between February 27 to March 2.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is a membership warehouse club. It sells a variety of products,s including food produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery items, electronics appliances, hardware, sporting goods, beauty products, apparel, and office supplies in bulk at discounted prices. It is one of the world’s largest retailers.

