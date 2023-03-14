Counting Crows Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Counting Crows, the rock band from San Francisco, California, are back on the road with a new tour called Banshee Season, which is scheduled to take place from June 13, 2023 to September 25, 2023 across 54 venues in the US.

The band announced the tour, which will feature supporting acts by Dashboard Confessional and Frank Turner, via a post on their official Instagram page:

The Counting Crows artist presale starts on March 14, 2023 at 12 PM EDT and ends on March 16, 2023 at 10 PM EDT. Similarly, the Dashboard Confessional presale begins on March 14, 2023 at 12 PM EDT and ends on March 16, 2023 at 10 PM EDT. General tickets are available from March 17, 2023 at 10 AM EDT.

Tickets and presales are available on the official Counting Crows website -

https://www.countingcrows.com/tour as well as https://concerts.livenation.com.

General tickets are priced at $121 plus processing fees.

Dashboard Confessional to Join Counting Crows

Counting Crows will be joined by the Floridan rock band Dashboard Confessional, long-time collaborators who have worked with the band since 2003, as well as English singer-songwriter Frank Turner. In a general statement regarding the tour, Counting Crows band member Adam Duritz said the following regarding the collaboration:

"One of the best things about a life in rock and roll is that we spend it traveling the world playing music. It’s even better when you can do it with one of your best friends and watch them play every night too..."

The frontman continued:

"Chris Carrabba hits the trifecta for me in that he’s one of my best friends in the world, one of my favorite people in the world, and he leads one of my favorite bands of all time, Dashboard Confessional. Sorry for the terrible pun but hands down, this is going to be the best summers ever."

The full list of dates and venues for the Counting Crows tour is listed below:

June 13, 2023 – Omaha, Nebraska at Steelhouse Omaha

June 17, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana at TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park

June 18, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion

June 21, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Miller High Life Theatre

June 23, 2023 – Highland Park, Illinois at Ravinia Festival

June 24, 2023 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

June 26, 2023 – Moon Twp, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center

June 28, 2023 – Niagara Falls, Ontario at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

June 29, 2023 – Northfield, Ohio at MGM Northfield Park

July 1, 2023 – Syracuse, New York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 2, 2023 – Canandaigua, New York at CMAC

July 5, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, New Yprk at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 6, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 8, 2023 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 9, 2023 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 12, 2023 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 18, 2023 – Providence, Rhode Island at Providence Performing Arts Center

July 19, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 21, 2023 – Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Wind Creek Event Center

July 22, 2023 – Atlantic City, New Jersey at Borgata Event Center

July 25, 2023 – Selbyville, Delaware at Freeman Arts Pavilion

July 26, 2023 – Doswell, Virginia at The Meadow Event Park

July 28, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 29, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

August 1, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2, 2023 – Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

August 4, 2023 – Fort Myers, Florida at Suncoast Credit Union Arena

August 5, 2023 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida at Hard Rock Live

August 8, 2023 – St Augustine, Florida at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 – Albertville, Alabama at Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 14, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Grand Ole Opry

August 18, 2023 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Saenger Theatre

August 19, 2023 – Sugar Land, Texas at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

August 22, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at Majestic Theatre

August 23, 2023 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 25, 2023 – Norman, Oklahoma at Riverwind Casino

August 26, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at The Cove

August 30, 2023 – Highland, California at Yaamava’ Theater

August 31, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

September 2, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Pearl Theater

September 3, 2023 – San Diego, California at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

September 06, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at YouTube Theater

September 08, 2023 – Lincoln, California at The Venue at Thunder Valley

September 10, 2023 – Berkeley, California at The Greek Theatre

September 13, 2023 – Airway Heights, Washington State at BECU Live Outdoor Venue

September 14, 2023 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 16, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at TBD

September 17, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at TBD

September 19, 2023 – Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 21, 2023 – Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

September 22, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at USANA Amphitheatre

September 25, 2023 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tracing Counting Crows' music career

Counting Crows formed in the early 1990s as a collaboration between Adam Duritz and David Bryson. The name of the band was derived from a British divination rhyme about a superstition of counting magpies, birds which are part of the Corvid family.

Counting Crows released their debut studio album, August and Everything After, in September 1993. The album was met with positive reviews upon its release and peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Counting Crows found critical acclaim with their fourth studio album, Hard Candy, which was released on July 8, 2002. The album was a hit in multiple countries and peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, as well as being in the top ten in the IRMA and Scottish OCC charts.

