Courtney Clenney crime scene photos released: Model covered in blood following alleged Christian Obumseli stabbing

Trigger Warning: The following piece contains blood and murder-related images. Reader discretion is advised.

Newly released pictures of Courtney Clenney show the model covered in blood after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli. The incident happened in April 2022 after several reported fights between the duo. Multiple media reports claimed that the two had a volatile relationship.

The pictures show Courtney Clenney barefoot, wearing a sports bra and a pair of sweatpants, as her clothes are drenched in blood. Miami prosecutors released the pictures as they brought legal charges against the accused.

Clenney's pictures show her body and clothes covered in blood after stabbing her boyfriend in April 2022 (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder after she fatally stabbed her boyfriend at their Miami apartment on April 3, 2022.

Pictures paint a gruesome portrait of Courtney Clenney murdering Obumseli

While it has been roughly seven months since the murder, Miami prosecutors recently brought legal charges and released the pictures as part of the process. In what seemed like the immediate aftermath of the incident, Clenney was photographed wearing sweatpants covered in blood.

The pictures also show the upended apartment where Obumseli was fatally stabbed. Blood splatter and trails cover the floors as it is evident Clenney tried moving the body.

Clenney's cluttered apartment in Miami where Christian Obumseli was stabbed (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Blood traces in a Miami apartment of Courtney can be seen in pictures released by authorities (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

The pool of blood in Courtney's Miami Apartment after she stabbed her boyfriend, Christian (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Pictures also showed the murder weapon.

A knife was identified as the lethal weapon at the crime scene (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Other pictures show Clenney's hands, feet, and clothes covered in blood. Investigators collected copious DNA samples from the crime scene.

Courtney's NBA sweatpants were covered in blood after she stabbed her boyfriend, Christian (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Courtney's feet pictures show her feet covered in blood after the murder (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Authorities also released pictures of Courtney's bloodied hands, with just one fake nail. (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Pictures also show Clenney's hair covered in blood from the gruesome act (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Along with the pictures, authorities also released a torn-up letter from Obumseli to Courtney Clenney that said:

“You are the sweetest and most annoying woman I know.”

Authorities released an image of a letter given to Courtney Clenney by Christian. The letter calls her a "sweet yet annoying" woman (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

Courtney Clenney claims to have acted in self-defense

After facing second-degree murder charges, attorneys for the model claimed that she had stabbed him in self-defense after an intense fight between the two. As per the reports of the authorities, the model voluntarily called the police after stabbing her boyfriend on April 3, 2022.

In the 911 call, Courtney Clenney could be heard begging the paramedics to hurry to the apartment. She said:

“Please, my boyfriend is dying of a stab wound.”

While Courtney Clenney, at the time of the call, did not tell the operator that she stabbed her boyfriend, Obumseli can be heard crying out and saying:

“I can’t feel my arm.”

Courtney Clenney was taken to the correction facility in September (Image via Miami-Dade State Attorney's office)

The Miami court previously learned that Courtney Clenney has earned more than $3 million since 2020 from OnlyFans and from endorsements as a social media influencer boasting two million followers on Instagram. Prosecutors alleged that she transferred a million to her father's account after her boyfriend died.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle described the couple's relationship as "tempestuous and combative."

