"Covering for him daily must be exhausting": Joe Biden trolled over claiming to have recently met French President Mitterand who died in 1996

Joe Biden is pretty infamous for his many gaffes while giving speeches. The American President left everybody in confusion yet again on Sunday, February 4, during a campaign event in Las Vegas when he claimed to have met with French President Francois Mitterrand in a 2020 G7 meeting. The only problem was that Mitterand passed away in January 1996.

It was later revealed in a White House transcript of the speech that the president actually meant to refer to Emmanuel Macron, the current French President. The internet was not surprised by Biden's latest gaffe and continued their trolling of the president and re-iterated the argument about him being too old for the position. One X user exclaimed:

The President's Mitterrand comment went viral (Image via X/@RaheemKassam)

Netizens cry "elder abuse" after Joe Biden's latest gaffe

President Joe Biden's re-election campaign which is in full throttle as of recently, was struck with an unexpected roadblock on Sunday in the form of a classic Biden gaffe. The President made a stop to speak at a campaign event at the Pearson Community Center in Las Vegas, Nevada where he talked about the dangers of re-electing Donald Trump, the January 6 insurrection, and his views on immigration.

In the middle of his speech, he began recounting the time when he met the French President at a G7 meeting in 2020, right after he was elected President. This was a story that he had previously told on multiple occasions. However, this time there was an unintentional tweak in the tail.

The President recalled:

"You know, right — right after I was elected, I went to what they call a G7 meeting, all the NATO leaders. And it was in — it was in the south of England. And I sat down and I said, 'America is back.' "

He added:

"And Mitterand from Germany — I mean, from France — looked at me and said…’You know, what… why… how long you back for?"

Not only did he first confuse Francois Mitterand for being from Germany instead of France, but the bigger problem was that former French President, Mitterand had passed away in 1998. Biden actually met with current French President Emmanuel Macron at the conference. In the official White House transcript of the speech, Mitterand's name was slashed out, and 'Macron' was written in square brackets.

President Biden's French President mix-up went viral on the internet and unleashed a ton of online trolling. Some users could not stop laughing and others were left concerned for America placing its fate in the hands of a person who thought he met a deceased person.

The long-running allegations that the President was suffering from Alzheimer's made a return and many even felt sorry for him and claimed that this was "elder abuse". Netizens stated that the white house had turned into a "nursing home".

Here are a few X reactions to @RaheemKassam's tweet about the gaffe:

Joe Biden later remarked after the gaffe about what the January 6 insurrections might have looked like from the perspective of other democracies. He also received a loud chorus of Boos, when talking about how Donald Trump called immigrants "vermin" and how he thought they "poison the blood" of the country. Towards the end, he stated that it wasn't "much of a choice" and he had to win.