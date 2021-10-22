'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 full cast list: Larry David and Jeff Garlin return with new guest appearances in HBO series

Everyone's favorite comedy series, Curb Your Enthusiasm, is back with another season. The Larry David starrer has had 10 seasons holding high accolades, including the Emmys and Golden Globes.

The series is now all set for a fresh new season with Larry's over-the-top acting skills, profound writing and improv comedy.

Created by Larry David himself, the basic plot of the improvised series is the comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself, dealing with life's little annoyances whilst disregarding social conventions and unsaid rules.

The show was originally supposed to be a one-hour special on HBO back in 1999 but became a successful series.

The teaser for Season 11 was released last month on HBO's YouTube following an official trailer last week sending all the improv comedy and Larry David lovers into hysteria.

Curb Your Enthusiasm's Season 11 is said to be set in a post-pandemic world that is returning to normalcy. However, the show will also tackle COVID-19 in an improvised and innocuous manner across its 10 episodes.

'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Season 11 ensemble cast

The comedy-series is well known for guest stars appearing as themselves, especially since its all improvised. It's time to dive into the exciting high-profile cast and guest stars appearing on the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Larry David as himself

Still from HBO's trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 (Image via HBO/YouTube)

An American comedian, writer, actor, director, and television producer, Larry David has made a reputable name for himself in the industry. He is popularly known for creating the television series Seinfield and later gained recognition for the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, which he co-created and stars in.

He has made recurring guest appearances on Saturday Night Live playing Bernie Sanders. Larry will be returning for another season of the series as himself, the peculiar, tactless and miserable old man.

Jeff Garlin as Jeff Greene

Stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Garlin is best known for playing Murray Goldberg in The Goldbergs along with credible roles in Mad About You and Arrested Development. He has also appeared in animated movies such as ParaNorman, WALL-E, Toy Story 3 and Safety Not Guaranteed.

Garlin will be reprising his role as Larry's manager and best friend, Jeff Greene, in the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Cheryl Hines as Cheryl David

Still from HBO's trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 (Image via HBO/YouTube)

American actress and director Cheryl Hines plays Larry's long-suffering wife, Cheryl David, in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. She is also known for her appearance in Suburgatory.

Hines made her directorial debut with the 2009 film Serious Moonlight and will return for the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Recurring roles and guest stars in 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

The show also stars recurring actors such as Susie Essman and J. B. Smoove, who later became permanent cast members. Other recurring stars include Richard Lewis, Ted Danson, Wanda Sykes, Shelley Berman, Bob Einstein, Kaitlin Olson and Vivica A. Fox.

Curb Your Enthusiasm has had many notable guest appearances, including Martin Scorsese, Ben Stiller, Jimmy Kimmel, David Schwimmer, Shaquille O'Neal, Judge Judy, Chris Martin, Sean Penn, Jonah Hill, Mila Kunis, Bryan Cranston, Isla Fisher, Melissa McCarthy and many more in the past seasons.

The upcoming season is set to have talented actors such as Jon Hamm, Vince Vaughn, Woody Harrelson, Ted Danson, Bill Hader, Julie Bowen, Tracy Ullman, Kaley Cuoco, Lucy Liu, Patton Oswalt, Richard Lewis, Albert Brooks and Rob Morrow, some of whom have already appeared in the past on the show.

Catch the Season 11 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Monday, 26 October 2021 at 6.30am (IST) on Hotstar and HBO.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul