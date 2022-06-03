Cut for Amber hashtag slammed on Twitter for encouraging self-harm amid Amber Heard fans online 

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has reached its end with the former winning the court battle. The 58-year-old actor was awarded ten million dollars in compensatory damages and five million in punitive damages. Followers of the Pirates of the Caribbean star celebrated the verdict.

However, Amber Heard fans took to drastic measures in hopes of the verdict being changed.

Warning: This article contains graphic information in regards to self-harm. Reader’s discretion is advised.

A disturbing trend has emerged on Twitter under the ‘Cut For Amber’ hashtag where netizens are posting images of themselves bleeding for the actress. A photoshopped tweet by Amber Heard responding to the dangerous trend has also been making its rounds on the platform.

In the same, the Aquaman actress thanks her fans for supporting her with their actions. The fake tweet reads:

“I am looking through the ‘cutforamber’ hashtag and oh my goodness you are all so sweet to me you have no idea how much your kind words warm my heart I am so lucky to have you all by my side!! I love you bebs.”

The seven-member jury reached a unanimous decision on June 1. She was ordered to make a $15 million payment to Depp. Amber Heard was also awarded with two million dollars for compensatory damages as she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer Adam Waldman who called her abuse allegations a ‘hoax.’

Internet reacts to shocking Twitter trend involving Amber Heard's fans

Netizens were immensely distressed by the viral hashtag and the actions taken by ardent fans. Since many felt disappointed and concerned for those taking part in the trend, a few expressed immense anger and claimed that those participating in the ‘Cut For Amber’ hashtag were doing so to garner attention.

Several tweets slamming the trend emerged online, with a few reading:

Ameenah @09_Eleven People forget Johnny and Amber are people living their own lives. Why are you cutting yourself because Amber lost? Why are you cursing people that don’t agree with you for supporting Johnny? People forget Johnny and Amber are people living their own lives. Why are you cutting yourself because Amber lost? Why are you cursing people that don’t agree with you for supporting Johnny?

🏴‍☠️ Genevieve Olin 🏴‍☠️ @Ohera_Darling Just listened to a chat with women who are cutting themselves for amber. It was the most disturbing conversation. They believe amber is an Angel and represents all women. I would never self harm for anyone let alone a celebrity. They wanted to get attention for this too Just listened to a chat with women who are cutting themselves for amber. It was the most disturbing conversation. They believe amber is an Angel and represents all women. I would never self harm for anyone let alone a celebrity. They wanted to get attention for this too

aisha 🪐 @rocnationfitted cutting ur wrist for amber heard is insane. cutting ur wrist for amber heard is insane.

Nze @nzekiev Cutting yourself for Amber is something that ONLY a mentally unstable person can do. Cutting yourself for Amber is something that ONLY a mentally unstable person can do.

RYAN BADGUY @RYAN_BADGUY

#StopCuttingForAmberHeard If you're one of those people cutting yourself/self harming for Amber Heard, I recommend that you stop, you might ending up doing something to yourself that you'll come to regret, real unhealthy behavior on top of that. #CutForAmber #CutForAmber Heard If you're one of those people cutting yourself/self harming for Amber Heard, I recommend that you stop, you might ending up doing something to yourself that you'll come to regret, real unhealthy behavior on top of that. #CutForAmber #CutForAmberHeard #StopCuttingForAmberHeard

Parka @Le_Parka White babes are cutting themselves up for Amber?



Okay this is wayyyyyy up my crazy radar dawg White babes are cutting themselves up for Amber? Okay this is wayyyyyy up my crazy radar dawg

SUGAR🍹 @Abiiike Excuse me? Women are cutting themselves for Amber? Why? Excuse me? Women are cutting themselves for Amber? Why?

Kronos III @Demi_Titan Everyone cutting for amber should be reported for self harm.



They need help. Everyone cutting for amber should be reported for self harm.They need help.

𝐎𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐨  | #FreeOlubaba @Rayrexofficial Anybody cutting themselves for amber right now is suicidal, get them help. Anybody cutting themselves for amber right now is suicidal, get them help.

Amber Heard releases statement following verdict's announcement

Heard took to her Instagram, expressing her “disappointment” in the verdict. The actress also mentioned that the jury's decision was a "setback" for women as it maked it difficult for women to share traumatic experiences of assault as they may be "publicly shamed and humiliated" for doing so. She also slammed her ex-husband Johnny Depp and his lawyers. She said:

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore evidence that was conclusive that we won in the UK. I am sad I lost this case. But I am sadder still that I seem to have lost a right I thought I had as an American- to speak freely and openly.”

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Heard for $50 million after the latter wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in December 2018, claiming to be a victim of domestic violence.

Though she did not mention the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor by his name, Depp’s legal team argued that she made a clear insinuation which took a toll on his career. Heard then filed a countersuit against him for $100 million.

