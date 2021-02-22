Daft Punk without a helmet: Here is how the French duo that rocked the world looks like

The world is still reeling after receiving the news that Daft Punk, the famous French duo that rocked the EDM circuit for years, have finally split up. The reason for the split isn't known yet.

This is definitely a blow to the music industry because the duo created magic together.

They announced their split in the most Daft Punk way possible. The duo released a video called "Epilogue," where both individuals were dressed in their iconic robot costumes.

After bidding each other farewell, one of them self destructs. The duo had been around for almost three decades. It'll take a while for the news to sink in.

This has got the internet buzzing with questions about the duo's future.

Daft Punk without helmets: The duo that rocked the world as robots

Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, the individuals under the helmets, are considered two of the greatest EDM producers of all time. They also have a good number of Grammy Awards under their belt.

Image via USA Today

Image via Helmeeet.blogspot.com

The Daft Punk duo without their helmets look like regular people. The robotic helmets that the two adorned for the duration of their musical career added to their charm.

A recent picture (Image via helmeet.blogspot.com)

Daft Punk collaborated with a lot of artists from all corners of the globe through the years. This group made its debut in 1997, with their first album titled "Homework." In 2010, Daft Punk created the soundtrack for the movie Tron: Legacy.

Daft Punk without helmets during their younger years. (Image via helmeet.blogspot.com)

The group went on to top the Billboard charts in 2016 with the song "Starboy," released with the Weekend.

Performing for a crowd in their early years (Image via helmeet.blogspot.com)

What the future holds for the iconic duo isn't known. The reason for their split is not known either.

Whatever the reason may be, fans across the globe will be hoping that the duo continue gracing the world with their music individually.