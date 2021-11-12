'Dali and Cocky Prince' ending explained: Will Dali break up with Moo Hak to ensure his safety?

In Dali and Cocky Prince Episode 16, Dali (Park Gyu Young) was heartbroken when she heard that Moo Hak (Kim Min Jae) was stabbed by Tae Jin's men who wanted to kill his brother. He had evidence of Tae Jin's part in Dali's father's death, and was at the former Director of Cheongsong Museum's home to ask for their investment money back.

He witnessed it all and also recorded the incident on his phone. In Episode 15 of Dali and Cocky Prince, Moo Hak's stepbrother tried to make a deal with Tae Jin and ensure that Dondon F & B was protected from Tae Jin's attack.

Tae Jin wanted to corner Moo Hak and force him to give up on Dali. Instead, he ended up making an enemy of Moo Hak's stepbrother Jin Ki Chul. Jin Ki Chul sent the recording he had to Tae Jin. Dali also heard the same recording at the end of Dali and Cocky Prince Episode 15.

The chain of events led to Dali learning the truth about Tae Jin's connection to her father's death and Moo Hak getting stabbed when he tried to protect Ki Chul from two thugs. Dali wanted to ensure that Moo Hak was not gravely injured, but when she arrived at the hospital with Woo Tak, Moo Hak's father wanted her gone.

Why did Moo Hak's father want Dali gone from his side in 'Dali and Cocky Prince'?

Moo Hak's father initially ranted at Dali and told her off for putting his son in danger. He believed that Moo Hak only dealt with Tae Jin because of Dali.

Despite this warning, Dali managed to meet Moo Hak after he gained consciousness. The surgery was successful and she was glad to see him get better. She even spent a long time in the hospital room with him when Moo Hak's family had left him to be taken care of by his assistant.

After seeing Moo Hak and Dali's rapport in the finale of Dali and Cocky Prince, Moo Hak's father confessed the truth to her. He explained that she was much better than his son deserved, and said that he was uncomfortable facing her. In fact, he said that he was ashamed because his stepson had used her father's death to make a deal with Tae Jin.

Moo Hak's father couldn't move beyond how terrible that must be for Dali. He asked her if she would ever be able to face Ki Chul without remembering this incident, and she could provide no answer.

What happened in the time since Moo Hak was discharged from hospital in 'Dali and Cocky Prince'?

For a moment in the finale of Dali and Cocky Prince, it seemed as if Dali gave in to Moo Hak's father and broke up with him.

Woo Tak and Dali also moved out of Moo Hak's terrace apartment, which gets occupied by Moo Hak's friend Chak Hee.

Dali was nowhere in sight, and a few minutes later it was revealed that she was not in the country. She had left for the Netherlands and only returned much later.

Coincidentally, Moo Hak saw her at the restaurant when she stepped out with the employees of Cheongsong Museum for a team lunch. The anger and frustration that Moo Hak portrayed indicated that the two were apart for a long time in Dali and Cocky Prince. He was disappointed that Dali failed to get in touch with him even once.

However, all of this was just a dramatic couple's fight. Dali had never given up on Moo Hak or their love. She also convinced Moo Hak's father and told him sternly that she is not ready to give up on Moo Hak in Dali and Cocky Prince.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The couple's fight was over Dali going out of contact for a week, and Moo Hak wraps up this dispute by proposing to her in the finale of Dali and Cocky Prince. He did not want to stay away from her any longer, and she shared the sentiment. This is how Dali and Moo Hak finally manifest their happy ending.

Edited by Siddharth Satish