Dance 100 release date, air time, and format on Netflix

Netflix is all set to premiere a brand new reality TV series, titled Dance 100. The format for this competition is very different compared to the dance shows viewers are used to watching.

The competition will feature eight of the best dancers who will be competing against each other for a chance to come out on top and win a massive cash prize.

The dancers featured on the show have danced for famous artists like Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Lizzo, Cardi B, Missy Elliot, and Kelly Clarkson. But, the twist is that these dancers will not be performing, and will instead be the ones choreographing a routine for a bunch of others, by putting their skills to the ultimate test.

Dance 100 will premiere on March 17, 2023, at 3 am ET only on Netflix

According to the official press release by Netflix, the description for Dance 100 reads:

"There can be 100 dancers in a room … but it’ll take every last one of them to decide who’ll be the next superstar choreographer. Every move matters in the competition series Dance 100, launching on March 17. Eight incredibly talented choreographers –– who believe they have what it takes to become one of the greats –– will go head-to-head in a high-stakes dance battle."

It further reads:

"With host and famed Peloton instructor Ally Love overseeing the competition, the contestants must create astonishing and increasingly complex numbers featuring 100 of the world’s best dancers, known as the Dance 100. The twist? The dancers not only perform, but also decide the fate of the choreographers."

Since the dancers are the ones who will be deciding the fate of the choreographers, every round is critical and the stakes only get higher.

There will be more and more dancers joining the stage as the rounds progress, until there are all 100 of them on stage for one grand finale where the winner will walk away with $100,000 and the title.

Prior to the release of the series, Netflix also shared a trailer teasing viewers on what they can expect from the forthcoming dance competition. In the sneak peek, one contestant reveals:

"I'm not really used to being both the choreographer and the dancer at the same time."

Host Ally Love also added that with each round, the challenges and number of dancers only get bigger. In an exclusive interview with E News, Ally shared:

"Coming from a dance background, I'm so excited to host a competition series that focuses on the artistry and skill of the best dancers and choreographers in the world. The experience of watching these contestants grow and surprise themselves week by week was unparalleled and I can't wait for everyone to experience their talent!"

Dance 100 will premiere only on Netflix on March 17, 2023. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

