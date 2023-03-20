 Darius Rucker Starting Fires Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Darius Rucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist, announced a new tour this year across North America, scheduled to take place from June 15, 2023, to October 14, 2023.

The singer-songwriter announced the tour, titled Starting Fires, via a post on Instagram:

"Let’s do it!! Looking forward to being back on the road with @drewholcombmusic and @drewgreen this year. Tickets go on sale THIS Friday!!"

The tour will feature supporting acts by singer-songwriter Drew Green, as well as the band Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors.

Tickets for the tour are currently available on Ticketmaster, as well as Rucker's official website, and are priced at $60 plus processing fees.

Darius Rucker's Starting Fires tour will kick off in Virginia

Singer-songwriter Drew Green, who released his debut Dirt Boy Vol. 1 shortly after signing on to Sony Music Nashville, will be supporting Darius Rucker on June 15, 2023, as well as July 13, 2023.

For the rest of the dates, Darius Rucker will be supported by the band Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors. The musical group rose to prominence with their seventh studio album Medicine, which peaked at number 47 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues is as follows:

June 15, 2023 — Roanoke, Virginia at Elmwood Park Amphitheatre

June 22, 2023 — Washington, D.C. at The Anthem

June 24, 2023 — Canandaigua, New York at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

July 13, 2023 — Dubuque, Iowa at Q Casino at Back Waters Stage

July 20, 2023 — Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place

July 21, 2023 — Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion

July 22, 2023 — Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 3, 2023 — Niagara Falls, Ontario at Fallsview Casino

August 4, 2023 — Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 5, 2023 — Farmingville, New York at Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

August 10, 2023 — Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

August 11, 2023 — Milwaukee, Wisconsin at BMO Pavilion

August 12, 2023 — Maryland Heights, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

August 18, 2023 — Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 — Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe at Harveys Outdoor Arena

August 23, 2023 — Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theatre

August 25, 2023 — San Diego, California at Gallagher Square at Petco Park

August 26, 2023 — Highland, California at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino

September 8, 2023 — Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino & Resort at Grand Theater

September 9, 2023 — Durant, Oklahoma at Choctaw Casino & Resort at Grand Theater

October 14, 2023 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ascend Amphitheater

Darius Rucker went solo after being in a band

Darius Carlos Rucker was born on May 13, 1966, and began his music career with the soft-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, who rose to prominence with their second studio album Cracked Rear View. At the 1996 Grammys, the group won the Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for their single Let Her Cry.

He began his solo career with the 2002 studio album Back to Then, which peaked at number 127 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 43 on the Billboard R&B chart.

Darius Rucker gained critical acclaim with his second studio album Learn to Live, which was released on September 16, 2008. The album peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling 60,000 copies within the first week of its release.

