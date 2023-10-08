Dateline: 5 chilling details about the Kelley Clayton murder case

The horrifying murder of 35-year-old Kelley Clayton came to light in Caton, New York in September 2015, leaving an unforgettable effect on the community. Kelley was a mother of two and the wife of hockey player Thomas Clayton. What made this case exceptionally chilling was the presence of an unexpected eyewitness—her 7-year-old daughter.

As the investigation unfolded, it unearthed a sinister trail of secrets, lies, and betrayal, forever altering the lives of all those involved. This piece will examine the Kelley Clayton murder case in depth and throw light on five gruesome and crucial elements that helped investigators understand the awful events that took place.

Episode 25 of season 25 of NBC Dateline was originally aired on June 24, 2022. It recounted the heinous crime as the Caton community came together to commemorate Kelley Clayton's memories.

The episode was titled The House in the Woods and its synopsis read:

"A former hockey player discovers his wife murdered in their home. His young daughter says she saw a robber, but the killer's true identity turns out to be far more complicated."

5 details in the Kelley Clayton Murder Case

1) The Innocent Eyewitness

The heart of this case lies in the testimony of Kelley Clayton's daughter, a 7-year-old. Gifted in both math and gymnastics, the child recounted her horrific experience to law enforcement officers.

She described seeing a man "hurting mommy," and what was even more alarming was her claim that the man resembled her father. Investigators were shocked by her observations and unshakable composure and the revelation sent shockwaves through the inquiry.

2) A Brutal Crime Scene

Kelley Clayton met her gruesome demise by blunt force trauma inflicted upon her with a fiberglass maul handle. Bodycam footage from the investigators' cameras showed blood splatters across the walls and floors, bearing witness to the savage struggle that transpired in her final moments.

They also found a hole in the sheetrock at the bottom of the stairs and a blood trail that led to Kelley's lifeless body in the kitchen. The 35-year-old mother was brutally killed inside her own home in September 2015.

3) A Husband's Dark Secret

Initially, all suspicion centered on Thomas Clayton, Kelley Clayton's husband, who was once a minor league hockey player. He was the one who had made the frantic 911 call upon discovering his wife's lifeless body after returning home from a poker game.

However, the investigation discovered Thomas' deep dark secret - he had orchestrated his wife's murder. He had conspired with a hitman, Michael Beard, to execute the heinous act, all in pursuit of financial gain. Behind the facade of a loving husband lurked the malevolence of a cold-blooded killer.

4) A Daughter's Heartrending Testimony

The investigation into the complexities of the case was greatly helped by Kelley's daughter. In her clear-headed and thorough statement, she described her mother's attacker as a man who had "eyes like Daddy." This didn't just point police toward crucial information but showed them what the child had been through.

Every answer she provided circled back to her father but she hesitated to outright accuse him. The then-seven-year-old also expressed her fear by asking, "Who would take care of us?" Her testimony served as a testament to the trauma she had endured on that fateful night.

5) Life Sentences

After the trial was over, Thomas Clayton and Michael Beard were both found guilty of the first- and second-degree murder of Kelley Clayton. They were given life terms without the possibility of release.

Thomas was revealed to be the murderer, motivated by a malicious intent to profit from insurance money, notwithstanding his original desperate 911 call. Beard, who was first contracted to carry out the murder and incinerate the property, eventually admitted to his involvement in the crime.

The disturbing and significant details of Kelley Clayton's murder provide a horrible picture of a murder that shook a community and destroyed a family. The Clayton children, wounded by their mother's death, have found peace in their community's unrelenting support, expressed with purple ribbons indicating domestic abuse awareness.