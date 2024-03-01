Dateline NBC: Was Jennifer Dulos ever found?

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old mother of five from Connecticut, went missing under mysterious circumstances after she dropped her children at school in the morning hours of May 24, 2019. While authorities suspected her to have been murdered in a violent attack at home, she remained missing till she was officially declared dead by a Connecticut judge in October 2023, as per CNN.

The writer from New Canaan, Jennifer, had been undergoing a difficult divorce and child custody proceedings with her real estate developer husband, Fotis Dulos. While her divorce stated her fear of being harmed by Fotis, surveillance footage gathered by authorities depicted Fotis and his Venezuelan girlfriend and colleague, Michelle Troconis, discarding garbage bags containing incriminating evidence.

Jennifer Dulos was never found despite a widescale search launched by the New Canaan Police Department, as per reports by The New York Times. The Dateline NBC episode A Life Interrupted airs on March 1, 2024, at 9 pm EST and re-examines the case of Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. The synopsis reads:

"Dennis Murphy reports on a case in which security cameras play a key role in a murder investigation."

Who was Jennifer Dulos? Details explored

Jennifer Farber Dulos was born on September 27, 1968, to parents Gloria Ortenberg and Hilliard Farber in New York City. Jennifer was the youngest in the family and a sister to Melissa Irene Farber. She went on to study at the Brown University and graduated in 1990. Jennifer then earned a Master's degree in writing from the New York University Tisch School of the Arts.

As a mother of five, Jennifer made a living out of running her blog and writing on Patch.com. According to the Hartford Courant, she met Fotis Dulos at Brown University in 1987. They began an email correspondence while Fotis was married to his first wife. Following his divorce, Jennifer and Fotis got married in August 2004 and moved to Farmington, Connecticut.

Fotis Dulos owned Fore Group Inc., a real estate development company specializing in luxury homes, and was the father to Jennifer's five children. However, according to The New York Times, she filed for a divorce on June 20, 2017, citing Fotis' “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior."

As reported by CBS News, Fotis Dulos had been involved in an affair with his Venezuelan colleague, Michelle Troconis. He was also in a debt of $7 million approximately, as per police warrants.

What happened to Jennifer Dulos?

Jennifer Dulos was last seen on May 24, 2019, after she dropped her children to school at New Canaan Country School. After she filed for divorce, Jennifer moved to a house in New Canaan with her children as she filed for an emergency order of custody. Meanwhile, Troconis moved into Fotis' Farmington house with her daughter.

The New Canaan Police Department alleged that Fotis drove 70 miles in an employee's old red pickup truck and then made his way to the New Canaan home on a bicycle before he attacked his wife in the garage and took her body out in her Chevrolet Suburban.

As per CBS News, the police suggested that they found enough blood in the garage and inside the house to suggest a struggle. The authorities additionally gathered surveillance footage of Fotis and Troconis disposing of multiple garbage bags at different locations in Hartford, which led to their arrest.

Despite a state-wide search using drones, dogs, and helicopters, Jennifer Dulos was never found and neither were her remains ever discovered.