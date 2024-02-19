Cassie Jo Stoddart, a student of Pocatello High School, was brutally stabbed to death by two of her schoolmates Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik, who were allegedly obsessed with slasher movies. Stoddart was at her uncle and aunt's place in Whispering Cliffs housesitting their pets when she was killed on September 22, 2006.

Stoddart's body was discovered two days later when the homeowners returned. The two boys, dressed in masks and dark outfits, stabbed Cassie 29 times. The murder plan was reportedly recorded on a Sony VHS Tape as well.

The Dateline NBC episode The Secret in Black Rock Canyon showcases the murder as it aired on February 18, 2024, at 10 pm ET. The synopsis reads:

"A series of mysterious events haunt 16-year-old Cassie Jo Stoddart while housesitting, and days later, she's found stabbed to death; police retrace her last day and uncover a stockpile of evidence pointing right to her killers."

Who was Cassie Jo Stoddart? Details explored

Cassie Jo Stoddart was born on December 21, 1989, in Pocatello, Bannock County, Idaho, USA. Cassie was the middle child—her brother Andrew Stoddart was 18 months younger than her while Kristi Stoddart was six years older than her. Stoddart came from a loving family who were known to be kind and open.

Cassie, too, was known to be a friendly person and Andrew described her as “headstrong” and a “role model.” He spoke to AP News saying:

“When we were younger, we were raised by our grandparents quite a bit. Cassie was always the headstrong one out of all of our siblings. She was the one I always looked up to even though she wasn’t the oldest one.”

Cassie Jo was interested in drawing and music and had posters of music artists in her bedroom.

What happened to Cassie Jo Stoddart? Details explored

Cassie Jo Stoddart, the 16-year-old Pocatello High School student, was house-sitting two dogs and three cats for her uncle and aunt, Allison and Frank Contreras. This took place in Bannock County, Idaho, on September 22, 2006.

She was found brutally murdered two days later on September 24, 2006, when Allison and Frank returned home. As per Deseret News, Stoddart had been stabbed 29 times.

The night of the housesitting, Stoddart had reportedly invited her boyfriend Matt Beckham who arrived around 6:00 pm. Beckham, in turn, invited Torey Adamcik, who brought Brian Draper along with him. The boys were schoolmates with Stoddart at Pocatello High School.

As per The Sun, Stoddart gave her friends a tour of the house, and then the four watched Kill Bill, Volume II. A while later, Adamcik and Draper left for a movie at the local theater, keeping the basement door unlocked, unbeknownst to Stoddart and Beckham.

Later, Draper and Adamcik re-entered the Whispering Cliffs home undetected and tried scaring the young couple in the living room. The two donned dark clothes and white masks.

Cassie became uneasy once the boys took out the power temporarily while one of the dogs kept growling in the basement. As Beckham's mother picked him up from the house around 10:30 pm, Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik took out the lights once again.

According to The Sun, Draper and Adamcik then attacked Cassie Jo Stoddart in the living room and stabbed her to death. The two were armed with a dagger and a hunting knife during the execution inspired by Scream.

Brian Draper and Torey Adamcik were arrested on September 27, 2006, and charged with the first-degree murder of Cassie Jo Stoddart and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are serving their sentences at the Idaho State Correctional Institution.