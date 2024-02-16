Dateline NBC: Who was Jennifer Ramsaran? Details explored

The 36-year-old stay-at-home mom from New Berlin, Jennifer Ramsaran, went missing after she stepped out to shop for her daughter on December 11, 2012. Jennifer was married to her college sweetheart, Ganesh "Remy" Ramsaran, and the couple shared three children, as per Oxygen.

Even though Jennifer was reported missing in December 2012, her naked body was recovered from an uninhabited stretch near an embankment in Pharsalia on February 26, 2013. The Dateline NBC season 32 episode 27, "The Perfect Life," airs on February 16, 2024, at 9 p.m. EST.

"A mystery looms over a small New York town when a woman is murdered and a stunning secret is exposed; more than a decade later, new developments lead to an unexpected conclusion."

Who was Jennifer Ramsaran? Details explored

Jennifer Ramsaran was born on April 8, 1976, to parents Thomas and Caroline Becker Renz. She grew up in Albany and went to high school in East Greenbush. She majored in art and received accolades for her paintings, ceramics, and floral designs.

Jennifer's family then moved further west, and she enrolled in Arizona State University (ASU), where she took classes in public speaking. She met Ganesh Remy Ramsaran in college, and the two made for a polarizing pair - Remy was loud and boisterous, while Jennifer was sweet and introverted by nature.

She married Ganesh Remy Ramsaran on July 18, 1999, in Tempe, Arizona, and the couple settled down near Chenango Lake in South New Berlin. As part of community exercises, Jennifer also taught Sunday School at St. Paul’s for many years, became a Girl Scout troop leader, and taught knitting classes. Remy was an IBM project manager, while Jennifer was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed online gaming via Kingdoms of Camelot.

Jennifer Ramsaran was known to be someone willing to help anyone and had a big heart. She was a mother to three children - Cara Lyn, Glenn Robert Walker, and Nicole Claire. However, challenges in the marriage began as Jennifer became more addicted to video games and grew close to an online gamer named Rob. On the same note, Ganesh started an extramarital affair with her best friend, Eileen Sayles, with whom he ran marathons.

What happened to Jennifer Ramsaran? Details explored

Jennifer's husband, Ganesh “Remy” Ramsaran, reported her absence to the police on December 11, 2012, stating that there had been no contact from her side since she left home. Jennifer had left the house before 11 a.m. to go to Syracuse to buy a dress for her daughter’s upcoming holiday concert, per Oxygen.

Remy Ramsaran tracked her iPhone using the Find My Phone application and found it in an overgrown area near a bridge out of town. Jennifer Ramsaran's abandoned van was recovered from a parking lot in Plank Road Manor on Plymouth Street, eight miles from her home. She remained missing till her naked body was found on February 26, 2013, from an uninhabited stretch at Center Road in the Town of Pharsalia, per The Evening Sun.

A medical examiner testified to a possible blunt force trauma in the head before Jennifer died, per Press & Sun-Bulletin. Remy's tracking of Jennifer's phone made him the main suspect in the case with solid motives.

Ganesh Remy Ramsaran had been arrested and convicted for the first-degree manslaughter of his wife and is presently serving 18-22 years for the crime.

