Dateline: Secrets Uncovered- What happened to Heather Bogle? 

Heather Bogle was a single mother whose mysterious murder is the subject of Episode 22 of the 10th season of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered.

After working an overnight shift, Heather Bogle, then 28 years old, left the Whirlpool facility in Sandusky County, Ohio. The single mother then disappeared, only to be discovered a mile from the factory, brutally slain, and abandoned in her car's trunk.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is slated to revisit the brutal murder of Heather Bogle in the episode titled Jagged. The episode will re-air on Oxygen on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 7 p.m. ET.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Heather Bogle worked a graveyard shift to support her daughter, then she went missing; her family grew frustrated with the investigation; some officials found themselves under scrutiny, but Heather was able to help solve her own murder."

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Uncovering Heather Bogle's murder

Expand Tweet

When Heather Bogle, a 28-year-old single mother, neglected to pick up her 5-year-old daughter from school on the morning of April 9, 2015, it was a matter of concern as she usually never missed out on it.

Around six in the morning that day, she had left the Whirlpool facility in Sandusky County, Ohio, and had not been seen since. In order to spend more time at home with her daughter McKenzie after school, she decided to work the night shift.

Her sister had an intuition that there was something wrong when she got to know that Heather did not pick up her daughter McKenzie. After Bogle's mother and others failed to contact her, the police were contacted who promptly concluded that she was missing.

The next day, her body was discovered close to an apartment building, about a mile from the Whirlpool plant where she was last observed. She had been shot twice in the back; the bullets had punctured her vital organs and were found to be the cause of her death. Her body had been placed in the trunk of her own vehicle.

In addition, her fingernails were clipped all the way down to the tips of her fingers, and her hair had been chopped off completely. She had also received a severe beating.

Because of the evidence, police concluded that the person who killed Bogle had tried to remove their own DNA, which might have been left behind from her scratching or pulling at the murderer under her fingernails.

The defensive wounds found on her hands also indicated that she had tried to fight back. Due to the crime's overall brutality, investigators suspected Bogle was killed out of anger. The investigation that followed was botched and even led to a massive delay in catching her killer.

After a year-long investigation into her murder, the main investigator was charged with falsifying evidence when pursuing three innocent victims, while the real murderer got away with it.

Heather Bogle's Killer was discovered two years after her death

After the initial investigator, Sean O'Connell, failed to properly investigate Heather Boyle's case, it was re-opened by Sheriff Chris Hilton after two years.

Despite having Heather's ex-girlfriend on his radar, he was able to piece together the case by looking into her Gmail and social media accounts, which provided the investigators with information about her whereabouts after she left work, which was found to be the Daniel Myers trailer.

After testing, it was discovered that his DNA and the sample taken from Heather's body matched.

In February 2019, Myers pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Bogle and was sentenced to life in prison. It was found that he killed Heather out of spite after she repeatedly denied his romantic and sexual advances towards her.