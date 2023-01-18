Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: What happened to Mackenzie Lueck?

For a long time now, the award-winning Dateline: Secrets Uncovered has brought to viewers some of the biggest criminal investigations in America. The upcoming episode of the Oxygen series will focus on the gruesome murder of Mackenzie Lueck.

Lueck, a 23-year-old student at the University of Utah, was murdered on June 17, 2019. Her bound, burned, and buried remains were later discovered in the backyard of 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi. Her murder investigation case will be featured in the upcoming Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode.

What happened to Mackenzie Lueck?

Mackenzie Lueck was a bubbly and jovial student who was a part-time senior at the University of Utah where she was studying Kinesiology and Pre-nursing. In June 2019, after returning from a trip to El Segundo, California, for her grandmother’s funeral, the 23-year-old went missing.

At the time, Lueck had met Ajayi, 31, on a dating site. The duo met at a park for a date, and Lueck took a lift to meet him. She had turned off her phone. Ajayi had been planning to kill her before the meeting at the park and accordingly turned off the video of his home security system.

He took her back to his home in Salt Lake City, where Ajayi tied her up and choked her. She put up a fight, but to no avail. After she died, Ajayi burned her body and buried it in his backyard.

Police detectives, who were looking for Lueck, even came to Ajayi's home to question him. He subsequently dug up the remains of her body and buried them in a shallow grave in a canyon nearly 100 miles north of Salt Lake City to avoid discovery.

Authorities kept searching for the remains of Lueck for nearly two weeks. Eventually, some of her remains were discovered in Ajayi’s backyard. He was arrested for murder, and later revealed the location of her body in Logan Canyon. Lueck was found there burned and buried, with her arms bound behind her.

What is Dateline: Secrets Uncovered all about?

Hosted by Emmy-winning journalist Craig Melvin, the true-crime docuseries explores some brutal cases of murder through firsthand accounts. The stories are narrated by people who were close to the crime, including investigators, family, and friends of the victims.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 11, which has been titled The Waiting Car, will focus on the story of Mackenzie Lueck. This will be the fourteenth episode of the season and will air on January 18, 2023, at 8:00 PM ET on Oxygen.

The plot synopsis of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 11, episode 14 is as follows:

"When college student Mackenzie Lueck vanishes from a park in Salt Lake City, her friends are dedicated to finding answers; the search makes national headlines, and the investigation reveals a secret that stuns even her closest friends."

