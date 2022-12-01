The bone-chilling murder of Tim Newman, a Montana native, is set to be investigated and chronicled in episode 9 of Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered. The upcoming episode will arrive on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 11 episode 9 has been titled, The Feud. The official synopsis for the riveting and heart-wrenching episode, released by Oxygen, reads:

"Fences make good neighbors, but this one triggered a deadly fight; only two men were there and the man who shot first told investigators his story; the crime scene was telling another story."

Tim Newman's heartbreaking story goes back to 2013 when he was brutally murdered by his neighbor and once-friend Joseph Campbell.

Montana authorities found Tim Newman dead by a fence

Who was Tim Newman?

A still of Tim Newman (Image Via Find a Grave)

Tim Newman, originally named Timothy Bruce Newman, was 53 years of age when a terrifying incident took away his precious life.

Newman was born in August 1960 in Arcadia, California. Reportedly in 2001, he shifted to Montana to begin a new phase of his life. He got into the electronics business and also used to service generators in the locality. He was married to a woman named Jackie Newman, and the couple went on to have a daughter together.

Newman was a man who enjoyed outdoor activities, including photography, horseback riding, fishing, and hunting. Everything was seemingly normal in Newman's life, but his and his family's lives were turned upside down after a hair-raising incident took place on October 18, 2013.

How did he die?

A still of Joseph Campbell (Image Via Oxygen)

On that frightful day in October 2013, Newman's dead body was discovered by a fence face-up by the Montana authorities. He had bullet wounds on his back and in his right hand, suggesting he was cold-bloodedly shot twice to death.

It was none other than his neighbor Joseph Campbell, who pulled the trigger twice, ending Tim's life. Campbell used to be friends with Newman but soon things started to heat up between the two due to some land access issues.

After Joseph Campbell's wife called 911, authorities arrived on the spot, and Campbell was arrested and convicted immediately for the brutal murder of Tim Newman. However, Campbell exclaimed that he pulled the trigger in self-defense as he believed that Tim was about to shoot him first with his .357 pistol.

However, as per the autopsy report, Tim seemed to be moving or running away when Campbell shot him in the back. Later, during the murder trials, many of the other neighbors of the locality testified against Campbell, stating that he was a terrorizer of the locality.

While talking about what Campbell said about Newman, one of the neighbors even revealed:

"Tim Newman is either going to jail, or they will be putting him in a body bag."

Campbell went on to receive a jail sentence of 20 years, but it was suspended, leading him to twenty years on probation.

Don't forget to catch Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 11 episode 9, which airs on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Oxygen.

Poll : 0 votes