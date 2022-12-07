Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Where is Corey Atchison now?

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, will cover the wrongful convictions of brothers Corey Atchison and Malcolm Scott. The brothers served a combined 50 years in prison on separate charges, the only thing common being that they were both innocent.

A gang member from North Tulsa, Corey, was implicated by the police with coercion, false witnesses, and the use of a rival gang member for testimony. Despite not having enough physical evidence, Corey Atchison was charged with first-degree murder and sent to prison for life. After 28 years of struggle, Corey finally saw the light of freedom two years after his brother's wrongful conviction was overturned.

Janice Dean @JaniceDean twitter.com/ABC/status/115… ABC News @ABC



"I can't hold no grudge," he said. "Life's too short." FREE MAN: Corey Atchison, who served 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, walked out of an Oklahoma prison after a district judge dropped the charges."I can't hold no grudge," he said. "Life's too short." abcn.ws/2XSQyk4 FREE MAN: Corey Atchison, who served 28 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, walked out of an Oklahoma prison after a district judge dropped the charges."I can't hold no grudge," he said. "Life's too short." abcn.ws/2XSQyk4 https://t.co/MzbgXXrwxn God Bless Corey Atchison. I pray for wonderful, beautiful things for him for the rest of his life. God Bless Corey Atchison. I pray for wonderful, beautiful things for him for the rest of his life. 💔 twitter.com/ABC/status/115…

As of today, Corey is still living in Oklahoma, trying to adjust to life outside and trying to make up for the lost family time.

Who is Corey Atchison, and what did he do?

Corey Atchison is an Oklahoma native from North Tulsa. Born in a poverty-stricken area of the state, Corey, aka Cheese, grew up with influences from gang members and criminals. Seeing that as the only way of life around, Corey aspired to become a gang member himself. He also joined a gang as soon as he turned 18.

Complex @Complex



He was reunited with his younger brother, Malcolm Scott, who also served time for an unrelated murder he did not commit: After serving 28 years for a crime he didn't commit, 48-year-old Corey Atchison was freed this week.He was reunited with his younger brother, Malcolm Scott, who also served time for an unrelated murder he did not commit: cmplx.co/TAN4dYS After serving 28 years for a crime he didn't commit, 48-year-old Corey Atchison was freed this week.He was reunited with his younger brother, Malcolm Scott, who also served time for an unrelated murder he did not commit: cmplx.co/TAN4dYS https://t.co/ArzbaRfZVG

In the middle of the night on August 3, 1990, James Warren, a petty drug dealer, was shot to death on the street. The area he was shot in was notorious for gang rivalries and crimes. Corey and his friends were around in their car when this happened. In fact, Corey and his friends shouted for help after seeing the man shot and even cooperated with the police with information.

Corey Atchison was let go that night, but it was hardly the end of the tale. A few months after the incident, the police took a statement from Corey and issued an arrest warrant.

Doane Thomas, a rival gang member, allegedly gave a statement implicating Corey for the murder of James Warren. A key witness named Stephanie Harris was never called in for the trial, even though she was the one who saw the murder.

Pulte @pulte After being locked away for 28 years for a crime he didn’t commit, Corey Atchison has YOU TEAMMATES all to thank for helping him get a car. You all paid for his down payment, as we raised $5,000. After being locked away for 28 years for a crime he didn’t commit, Corey Atchison has YOU TEAMMATES all to thank for helping him get a car. You all paid for his down payment, as we raised $5,000. https://t.co/FrVPMkHZoO

At 20, Corey was sentenced to life in prison. He began fighting for his innocence and finally earned it 28 years later. He never denied his affiliation with the gang but maintained his innocence about this murder. Several months after his brother's freedom, Corey got his. This came mainly because the two key witnesses in the case recanted their statements.

Stephanie Harris also came forward to reveal that she saw the murderer, adding that with Corey's build, it had to be someone different. The case remained unsolved, but Corey Atchison received his deserved freedom in 2019.

When he went to prison, he had a three-month-old daughter. When he came out, he had a grandchild. He is still adjusting to life outside prison and trying to make up for the lost family time. He also claimed that he holds no grudges, as life is too short to miss out on anything pivotal. He still resides in Oklahoma.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on December 7, 2022, at 8 pm EST will cover this in detail.

Poll : 0 votes