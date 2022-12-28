The 2001 murder of Larry McNabey by his wife, Elisa McNabney, and secretary Sarah Dutra became one of the most controversial and covered cases of the time. The twisting mystery later revealed that Elisa McNabney was actually a con artist named Laren Sims, who went by over 30 different aliases. Sarah Dutra was relatively new to the game and was allegedly manipulated to participate in the murder of the attorney.

This grueling case was the subject of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, season 4, episode 7. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"Larry McNabney had a thriving career and a wife he adored. Then he vanished. It was a mystery as twisted as they come. At its center: three lives tangled together in a love triangle, including one of them who was hiding a secret identity."

This episode originally aired on August 24, 2018, and is set for a rerun on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, on Oxygen at 9.30 pm EST.

After the conviction and eventual suicide of Laren Sims, Sarah Dutra was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and being an accessory to murder. She was sentenced to 11 years in prison. She got out in August 2011 and has maintained a low profile since then.

Who is Sarah Dutra, and what did she do?

Sarah Dutra (Image via AP)

Sarah Dutra was a young woman who studied art at California State University in Sacramento. She first met Laren Sims and Larry McNabney when she responded to a newspaper advertisement for the role of a part-time secretary. Sarah became good friends with Laren, and they allegedly toured and shopped together very often.

Following a horse show on September 10, 2001, Sarah Dutra and Laren Sims allegedly injected a horse tranquilizer drug, xylazine, into Larry. They also allegedly planned to bury him but returned after they found out that he was still alive. Larry died the next day.

All this came to light after Laren's confession, which also implicated Sarah Dutra as a co-conspirator. Sarah gave a different version of the events, claiming that Laren called her to say that her husband was sick after the horse show. However, while administering the lethal tranquilizer, Sarah allegedly claimed she knew what was happening.

Sarah was sentenced to 11 years in prison (Image via AP)

During her subsequent trial, Sarah claimed that Laren Sims threatened to kill her if she did not help her. She also allegedly dug the grave at the insistence of the con artist. Laren's daughter, however, testified that Sarah showed no signs of being afraid of Laren.

The defense managed to reduce the sentence and the severity by focusing on Sarah's clean record and Laren's manipulative past. They alleged that Sarah was drawn to the crime by clever manipulation. She was sentenced to 11 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and being an accessory to murder in March 2003.

Sarah reportedly continued her art inside the prison for years before getting her release orders on August 26, 2011. She completed 85 percent of her total prison time. After her release, she was also put on parole for three years, which she served in Solano County, California.

After this, she maintained a low profile, with little to no information about her whereabouts available. Her last known residence remains in Solano County.

Poll : 0 votes