Dateline: Secrets Uncovered - Who is Ricky Spencer?

In July 2011, Ricky Spencer, 21, of Bear, Delaware, was given a one-year prison sentence for acting as an accomplice in the murder case of 32-year-old Michigan mother, Venus Stewart. He testified that he impersonated Venus' estranged husband Doug, who traveled to Michigan to commit the crime. He had previously pleaded 'no contest' in connection with the murder.

Spencer, who testified as the prosecution's key witness at Doug's trial prior to his sentencing, was released from the St. Joseph County jail in March 2012, about eight months after he was given the sentence. The one-year sentence reportedly came as part of a plea agreement he struck in exchange for his testimony.

Dateline: Unforgettable's episode titled Finding Venus will further elaborate on Ricky Spencer's role in the 2010 killing of Venus Stewart. The episode will re-air on Oxygen this Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 6.00 pm ET.

The synopsis reads:

"Venus Stewart stepped outside her door and vanished; investigators suspected her ex, but he had an alibi; a video gamer's tale had detectives seeing double and exposed the truth."

While Spencer's current whereabouts remain uncertain ever since his release from prison, this article will further detail the role he played as an accomplice of Doug Stewart.

Ricky Spencer impersonated murderer Doug Stewart, who killed his estranged wife in Michigan

Ricky Spencer testified in 2011 that he pretended to be Doug Stewart in Virginia while the latter traveled to Michigan to murder his estranged wife and mother of his two daughters, Venus. Additionally, he said that while in Newport News, he used the real killer's credit card and donned clothes that Stewart had given him.

In his testimony, Spencer further claimed that after getting word from Doug that Venus Stewart was dead, he went to Doug's attorney’s office at about 9.30 am on April 26 and made a payment in his name. He also admitted to using his credit card at a nearby fast-food restaurant and movie theater. Spencer was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, hat, and sunglasses while impersonating the killer.

Speaking about Ricky Spencer's impersonation of Doug Stewart, Lt. Mike Risko, commander of the Michigan State Police White Pigeon post, said:

"The people he had contact with in that office that morning hadn’t seen Douglas Stewart before. We know this person made multiple appearances in Virginia as Doug Stewart during this narrow timeline. But we now know Mr. Stewart was not in Virginia."

Lt. Risko further added that they were able to place Doug in Michigan at the time of the crime as he mentioned:

"We can place him in Michigan now. He had an alibi that he was in Virginia when Venus disappeared and we learned pretty soon that his alibi didn’t hold up. First we were able to place him at a Walmart in Ohio. We know his alibi is fraudulent."

Spencer also stated that he assisted Doug Stewart in carrying out the murder of Venus Stewart because he thought that the couple's daughters were in danger in Michigan with their mother. He testified that he did not want to murder Venus and did not intend for her to die. He claimed that he was equally upset and shocked when Doug told him the news of her death.

Where is Ricky Spencer now?

Based on Ricky Spencer's testimony and other evidence, Doug Stewart was found guilty on two charges, conspiracy to commit first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree premeditated murder. He was also given a mandatory life sentence without the chance of parole.

Meanwhile, Spencer, who previously managed to strike a plea deal, pleaded no contest in June 2011 to one count of conspiracy to commit manslaughter, receiving a one-year sentence. He was released from the St. Joseph County jail in March 2012, about eight months later, and his whereabouts have remained unknown ever since.

