Dateline: Unforgettable - How did Heather Palumbo-Jones die?

Dateline: Unforgettable, the highly gripping true-crime show on Oxygen has returned with its intriguing Season 2 and in the latest episode, i.e. Episode 7, the show will investigate the heart-wrenching murder case of Heather Palumbo-Jones. The episode is all set to debut on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

An elementary school teacher from Tennessee, Heather Palumbo-Jones' life was cut short when her husband Chris Jones murdered her in 2013. She reportedly died of asphyxiation. Her husband also confessed to burning her body in order to get rid of evidence.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, will follow Heather's hair-raising killing and has been titled, The Last Dance. The official synopsis reads:

"Andrea Canning recalls the case of a popular kindergarten teacher who goes missing after shedding hundreds of pounds, and investigators find a link between her weight loss and her disappearance."

Who was Heather Palumbo-Jones? Why was she killed? Here, we dig deep and find out what exactly happened to the elementary school teacher from Tennessee.

All you need to know about Heather Jones ahead of the latest episode of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2

An elementary school teacher at Frayser Achievement School, Heather Palumbo-Jones, was well-loved because of her kind and charismatic nature. She had two children with her former husband, Chris Jones. While Heather was a loving, caring and devoted mother, her relationship with her husband was not ideal, owing to his controlling nature.

This desire for control intensified, reportedly when Heather began to lose weight. She was overweight when she married Chris, but eventually managed to shed the extra pounds, which gave her a new-found confidence. However, this sudden weight loss became a serious issue for her husband, who became insecure and feared that he might lose his wife.

His fear materialized when Heather filed for divorce and started living separately from her husband. At the time of her death, the divorce case was pending in court.

Heather Palumbo-Jones' relationship with husband Chris Jones was not in a good place (Image Via YouTube/Google)

Reportedly, on April 15, 2013, Heather Palumbo-Jones was brutally murdered by her husband Chris Jones during a heated altercation between the two. After she passed away due to asphyxiation, Chris even tried to dispose of his wife's dead body by burning it beyond recognition.

Heather's remains were discovered by investigators on April 23, 2013, close to Highway 64 and Collierville-Arlington Road in Memphis, Tennessee. Although he initially denied it and tried to frame it as a suicide, Chris eventually confessed to the truth regarding Heather's death.

He was immediately arrested and convicted.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office @ShelbyCountyDA Chris Jones refused a deal of 25 years for the murder of his wife Heather Palumbo-Jones. He'll get life if convicted. http://t.co/PemHYs0Wb6 Chris Jones refused a deal of 25 years for the murder of his wife Heather Palumbo-Jones. He'll get life if convicted. http://t.co/PemHYs0Wb6

In 2015, Heather's husband received a life sentence in prison, without parole. He also received an additional two years of prison time for abusing his wife's corpse.

Chris is currently serving prison time at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Bledsoe County, Tennessee.

Don't forget to catch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Episode 7, titled, The Last Dance, airing this Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET exclusively on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far