Dateline: Unforgettable - What did the guide see when Mary and Mark Harshbarger went hunting? 

Dateline: Unforgettable is ready to return with a new episode this week, delving into the case of Mark Harshbarger's death while he was on a hunting trip in Canada.

The Pennsylvania native was a victim of an accident where his wife Mary Beth Harshberger ended up firing at him in a low-lit forest, mistaking him for a black bear. Though Mary Beth was initially accused of having malicious intent in the death of her husband, a judge later cleared her of all charges.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable is titled Out of the Darkness. It will premiere on August 9, 2022. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A wife calls 911 to report her husband has been shot on a country road in Texas; what she tells investigators next makes this case memorable for Josh Mankiewicz."

Apart from Mark and Mary Beth, there was another person present at the scene. Guide Lambert Greene loosely witnessed the incident and testified in the initial stages of the case.

Read on to find out what Lambert Greene saw in the forest on the fateful day of Mark Harshbarger's death.

Lambert Greene saw Mark Harshbarger lying on the ground after he was shot

While on a hunting trip to Newfoundland, Mark Harshbarger was shot dead by his wife in the waning light of September 14, 2006, when she allegedly mistook him for a black bear.

Initially, rumors arose about Mary Beth's alleged affair with Mark's brother, Barry. However, Lambert Greene, the only other witness at the location of the incident, proved to be instrumental in proving that Mary Beth's shot was indeed accidental.

Lambert Greene testified at the start of Mary Beth's trial before Justice Richard LeBlanc that he and Mark were making their way towards Greene's pickup truck when the shot was fired. He said:

"Mark proceeded on toward the truck. Then I heard a shot. After the shot, I heard a loud scream,...I figured they were after shooting a moose or a bear."

However, as he approached further, he noticed Mark Harshbarger lying face down on the ground, covered in blood. A shocked Greene checked Mark for his vital signs and realized that he was dead. He recalled:

"There was no sign of life. I got up and I looked towards the truck. Mary Beth was standing up by the side of the truck then. I called out: 'Did you shoot your rifle?' And she said: 'Yes.'...I said: 'What did you shoot at? 'She said: 'I shot at a bear. Did I get him?' I said: 'No. You got Mark.'"

Mary Beth asked where Mark Harshbarger was, and Greene revealed to her that he was dead. He also recalled that Mary Beth became hysterical. Greene said:

"She danced around the road. 'I shot my husband. I shot my love."

After this, they went to pick up Mark Harshbarger's brother, Barry. Greene said:

"I told Barry that there had been an accident. And then Mary Beth told him that she had shot Mark."

The judge later deemed Mary Beth innocent, stating that the black bear's explanation was a plausible one after authorities recreated the scene multiple times.

Dateline: Unforgettable will explore the case in more detail when it airs on August 9, 2022.

