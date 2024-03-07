Dateline: Unforgettable- What happened to Johanna Hove-Becker?

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable on March 7, 2024, is all set to bring forth the story of Johanna Hove-Becker, a native of Stockholm, Sweden, who was murdered under mysterious circumstances back in October 2015. The case took a long time to resolve, with her death being ruled out as suicide initially.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable, titled The Window, will cover this case in greater detail when it airs at 8.00 PM EST. The synopsis for the episode reads,

"A Florida father is determined to find out what happened to his daughter after her fatal fall from a penthouse apartment; Dennis Murphy revisits the dramatic events as this dad confronts overwhelming obstacles to learn the truth."

Ahead of the episode, here is a rundown of what happened to Johanna Hove-Becker.

Who was Johanna Hove-Becker, and what had happened to her?

Johanna Hove-Becker, also known as Hanna, was a Swedish native who moved to Jacksonville, Florida, at six. Her father, who was instrumental in pursuing her murder case to resolution, moved to America to expand their business.

Johanna studied psychology at the University of North Florida and earned her master's. She went on to become a licensed psychologist in Norfolk, Virginia. This also led her to Craig Becker, a lieutenant in the United States Navy.

Though Johanna's father later claimed that he never trusted Becker, the two immediately hit it off and married. After their marriage, the couple moved to Mons, Belgium, in 2013.

Johanna Hove-Becker was well-known in society as a natural caregiver, a pleasant personality, and a helping hand in need. She was also a mother of one by the time she allegedly "fell" from the seventh story of her penthouse apartment at Mons.

On October 8, 2015, police officers came to find Johanna lying in a pool of blood, surrounded by bystanders in Mons. The 32-year-old mother was already dead at the time first responders arrived.

Many people had seen Johanna fall off the building, and initially, her death was ruled as suicide. But an autopsy revealed the first signs of foul play as doctors found tramadol and zolpidem in her system, which seemed to indicate that the victim may have been unconscious when she fell from the window.

Who killed Johanna Hove-Becker?

After suspecting foul play, investigators began a homicide investigation, which took quite a long time. Her estranged husband, who had separated from her some time back, Navy Lt. Craig Becker, was the first suspect.

Police also reconstructed the crime scene to determine for sure that Johanna Hove-Becker was indeed thrown out of the window.

After carefully investigating Craig, police determined that he was using Johanna's phone to impersonate her after she was dead. This, combined with other evidence, resulted in Craig's arrest.

Craig was not immediately sentenced as the Navy conducted an independent investigation into the matter, ultimately concluding that he was guilty of his wife's murder.

Craig Becker was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 2022.

