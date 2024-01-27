Dateline Unforgettable: Who is Sarm Heslop?

Sarm Heslop, a British woman who had been working on a catamaran with her boyfriend, was reported missing on March 8, 2021 under mysterious circumstances. Heslop was raised in Southampton and had left her job as a flight attendant to join the luxury yacht industry with her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane.

The couple had been to the island of Saint John for dinner on March 7, 2021, which became the last time she was ever to be seen. Bane and Heslop took a dinghy back to their catamaran, Siren Song, and she retired to bed at 10 pm. She was believed to have been gone by 02.30 am local time.

The Dateline Unforgettable episode titled Siren Song aired on January 25, 2024, at 8 pm EST on Oxygen and showcased the mysterious disappearance of Sarm Heslop. The synopsis reads:

"A mystery in paradise unfolds when Sarm Heslop vanishes from her boyfriend's yacht; in a case that made international headlines, Andrea Canning recounts her memorable journey searching for a particular person of interest."

Who was Sarm Heslop? Details explored

Sarm Joan Lillian Heslop was born on December 19, 1979, to Peter Heslop and Brenda Street. She was born and raised in Southampton, England. Heslop studied travel and tourism at college in 1996 and went on to serve as a flight attendant for FlyBe.

Heslop had met her boyfriend, a Michigan resident called Ryan Bane, on the dating platform Tinder in 2020. She started working with the American yachtsman Captain Ryan Bane, a private chef on catamarans and ships.

As she left her job as a flight attendant and entered the luxury yacht business, Sarm started to enjoy her time on the seas. She would help as a chef and would work as the hostess on charter cruises for private clients. The two were available for private charters.

At the time of her disappearance, Sarm Heslop was staying on a long catamaran called the Siren Song in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When did Sarm Heslop go missing?

Sarm Heslop (41) was seen for the last time on March 7, 2021, and was officially considered a missing person from March 8, 2021. She was reportedly last seen by a third person when she left a restaurant/bar complex in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands with her boyfriend, Bane. They were believed to have taken a dinghy to the catamaran the two were staying at—Siren Song.

Siren Song was moored at the main town of Cruz Bay on the Saint John island of the United States Virgin Islands—roughly 200 meters away from the shore.

According to surveillance footage from 420 to Center Bar in Cruz Bay, the last person to see Heslop was Bane, who stated that she had gone to sleep by 10 pm. By 02.30 am, Sarm was not on the catamaran any longer.

Ryan Bane had returned to the island using a dinghy and had her absence reported to the police who directed him to the coastguard. However, Bane reportedly called in the coastguard after a gap of nine hours, at 11.45 am. Heslop had left behind her mobile phone, bank cards, passport and iPad.

Sarm Heslop has been missing for two years, ten months, and six days.

