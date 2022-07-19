Dateline: Unforgettable - Why did Heather Palumbo-Jones' estranged husband murder her?

Dateline: Unforgettable, the highly arresting true-crime show on Oxygen, will investigate and chronicle the spine-chilling murder case of Tennesse elementary school teacher Heather Palumbo-Jones in its upcoming Episode 7 of Season 2.

The title of the latest episode of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 is The Last Dance. As stated by the official Dateline: Unforgettable synopsis for the episode:

"Andrea Canning recalls the case of a popular kindergarten teacher who goes missing after shedding hundreds of pounds, and investigators find a link between her weight loss and her disappearance."

The heartbreaking murder case goes back to April 2013. Chris Jones, the alienated husband of Heather Palumbo-Jones, cold-bloodedly murdered his wife during a severe altercation.

Since Oxygen's Dateline: Unforgettable launched the news of the thrilling and quite bone-chilling murder case, the audience is highly eager to see how the astonishing and absorbing murder case of Heather Palumbo-Jones by her husband Chris Jones will unfold in front of their eyes.

Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 episode premiere investigates Chris Jones and the heinous crime

Jones, a Tennessee man, was the husband of the beloved elementary school teacher Heather Palumbo-Jones. The couple raised two children.

Initially, married life seemed quite picture-perfect. However, the duo went through major upheavals due to Chris' controlling, jealous, and manipulative nature.

According to Heather's relatives, Chris used to monitor and control every move made by his wife. The couple allegedly often got into heated public arguments. Heather's family felt that Chris dominated the relationship.

Heather Palumbo-Jones' relationship with their husband, Chris Jones, was not in a good place (Image Via YouTube/Google)

Things between the couple reportedly worsened when Heather's appearance started changing. She looked different after losing a lot of weight and reportedly gained post-marriage. This astounding and sudden change in her body made Heather confident and happy. She began to have a new outlook on life.

However, these changes in Heather made Chris insecure. He wanted Heather to gain more weight, as one of Heather's relatives reported. Chris was terrified of losing her and his worst fears came true when Heather became emotionally involved with another man and filed for divorce.

Chris became deeply enraged. On April 15, 2013, Chris and Heather got into a physical altercation. Shortly after, Heather passed away from asphyxiation.

Shelby County District Attorney’s Office @ShelbyCountyDA Chris Jones refused a deal of 25 years for the murder of his wife Heather Palumbo-Jones. He'll get life if convicted. http://t.co/PemHYs0Wb6 Chris Jones refused a deal of 25 years for the murder of his wife Heather Palumbo-Jones. He'll get life if convicted. http://t.co/PemHYs0Wb6

After Heather's death, Chris became terrified and tried to cover up the murder by burning the body to be unrecognizable. Then he dumped her burned corpse near Collierville-Arlington Road and Highway 64 in Memphis, Tennessee. The body was found on April 23, 2013, by the police.

Chris reportedly used fake texting to move the suspicion away from him. However, as the investigation went deeper, Chris broke down and confessed to his crime. He was immediately arrested and convicted for the first-degree murder of Heather Jones.

In 2015, the court gave him life without parole. He even received an additional time for disposing of the corpse. Chris Jones is serving his time at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex in Bledsoe County, Tennessee.

Watch Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Episode 7, titled 'The Last Dance,' premiering on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 8 / 7c, on Oxygen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far