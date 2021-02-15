David Letterman slammed for 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan, called "Cruel and unprofessional"

David Letterman has started to trend after a particularly mean interview from 2013 with Lindsay Lohan resurfaced online. Many people on the internet feel he should apologize.

In 2013, Lindsey Lohan appeared on Letterman's show to promote her movie, Scary Movie 5. The Late Show with David Letterman was a regular stop when stars needed to promote their movies.

Letterman went off-topic during the interview and began speaking about Lohan's time in rehab. Lindsay Lohan was often on the news around that time because of her substance abuse and many arrests.

It seemed like all that interviewers wanted at the time was some information on her struggles with no respect for her privacy. Letterman showed a real lack of empathy in this instance.

“I thought you were going to be nice.” Why on earth would anyone ever think that about Letterman? He exploits. — Nannette Iatesta (@NannetteIatesta) February 14, 2021

Both men a woman were using her as their metaphorical punching bag for years in the media, we as human beings just seem to love kicking others when their down, doesn't matter who, bullies will be bullies — Kai v3.22474487139... (@Firebird7ate9) February 13, 2021

Lindsay Lohan answered some of Letterman's questions but was visibly uncomfortable. She even mentioned that this was not discussed in the preinterview, where stars are asked questions beforehand so that they can object before the show goes live.

It was very clear that David Letterman blind-sighted Lindsay Lohan into giving a personal interview.

At the end of the clip, Lindsay Lohan was sheding tears. Lohan showed great strength by holding her tears for the duration of the interview.

Letterman was trying to pass off the whole thing as a joke. He apologized, but it didn't look very sincere.

He made her cry and then said "God bless you?"



Fuck outta here with that. — Dr Phlox’s 4th Wife 💍 (@StarfleetQueen1) February 14, 2021

Not to mention the interview ethics are all off. If someone you’re interviewing doesn’t want to talk about something, move on. — mckenna 🧨💥 (@stumpupthejam) February 14, 2021

David Letterman no longer hosts The Late Show. Today, he has another show on Netflix. It is unclear if this clip will have any effect on the David Letterman's latest show.

David Letterman broke an unwritten law about publicity interviews

When stars agree to do a promotional interview, there are a few lines that should not be crossed.

When a star is uncomfortable, they signal to the interviewer that he/she should change the subject. David Letterman did not let up on Lindsay Lohan and broke this very important rule.

Normally, the stars will go after the interviewer, but David Letterman was too powerful at the time. Lindsay Lohan was also at her lowest in the eyes of the public at the time.

There was no chance of Lindsay Lohan gaining support against Letterman at the time. It's not the same now, and Letterman should definitely address his behavior during the interview.

