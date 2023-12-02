David Mamet assets explored: How much is the Pulitzer Prize winner worth?

David Mamet is a noted filmmaker, playwright, and author who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984 for his critically acclaimed play Glengarry Glen Ross. David has earned a lot from his career as a filmmaker and author, making his net worth $20 million.

He began his career with the 1970 play Lakeboat and went on to work on productions such as The Woods, Boston Marriage, and Oleanna. His plays often touch upon gender issues and feature sharp and cynical dialogues.

Mamet directed his first film, House of Games, a neo-noir heist thriller, in 1987. He went on to direct movies such as The Spanish Prisoner, The Window Boy, and State and Main, finding a foothold in the industry. Mamet also directed the TV movies: Ricky Jay and Phil Spector.

The filmmaker added a new dimension to his career when he served as the showrunner for the action series The Unit, which aired on CBS between 2006 and 2009.

What is David Mamet’s net worth?

According to The Richest, Mament’s net worth is $20 million. He owns a four-bedroom farmhouse in Vermont, where he wrote several plays. It went on the market last year with an asking price of $849,000, which was later reduced to $729,000.

However, the farmhouse was eventually taken off the market as it didn’t find any takers. The 76-year-old also has a large collection of branded cars, but not much is known about them.

Is David Mamet Jewish?

Mamet was born on November 30, 1947, to Bernard Morris, an attorney, and Lenore June, a teacher. His paternal grandparents were Polish Jews, and the playwright is proud of his lineage.

He dedicated his Pulitzer-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross to Harold Pinter, another Jewish playwright, as his advice helped it see the light of day.

Moreover, last year, David Mamet said that growing up in a Jewish-American household helped him develop an ear for profanities.

“We’re very oral people, the Jews. That’s what we do. We love ambiguity. And it wasn’t that I was listening on purpose. I just got a kick out of listening,” he told The Guardian.

He is also quite vocal with his political views. In an interview with The Guardian, he described his parents as communists and spoke in favor of former President Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Mamet asked Jews to stop sending their children to ‘antisemitic’ schools. Also, Zosia, his daughter, is a practicing Jew.

Who is David Mamet’s wife?

Mamet met actress Lindsay Crouse while working on Slap Shot, and he married her in 1977. John Lahr, a theater critic, mentions in his book Show and Tell: New Yorker Profiles that Crouse helped Mamet secure The Postman Always Rings Twice, his first screenwriting assignment.

She also starred in the 1987 film House of Games. Their daughter, actress Zosia Mamet, was born in 1988. They also have a daughter named Willa, who is a photographer and musician. However, not much is known about her, as she maintains a low profile.

Crouse and David Mament divorced in 1990. David Mamet then married Rebecca Pidgeon, whom he met while working on his play Speed-the-Plow in 1991. The two went on to collaborate on Water Engine Homicide and The Winslow Boy. Pidgeon also headlined his play Oleanna and composed music for its film adaptation. They have two children, Clara and Noah.