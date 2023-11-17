Deckhand Max Salvador reveals plans to exit Below Deck Mediterranean mid-season

In a surprising turn of events on the Below Deck Mediterranean, deckhand Max Salvador has announced his intention to leave the yacht Mustique mid-season. This unexpected decision was revealed to Bosun Luka Brunton during a cleanup session after a charter, on E! News' exclusive sneak peek of November 20 episode.

Salvador, known for his diligent work on the luxury yacht, compared his experience in yachting to gambling in a casino, suggesting it was time for him to "cash out." This metaphor indicates his strategic approach to his career in the high-pressure environment of luxury yachting.

Brunton, taken aback by this revelation, attempted to persuade Salvador to stay until the season's end. Salvador, however, remained firm in his decision, agreeing only to complete one more charter before his departure.

Max Salvador to depart Below Deck Mediterranean mid-season

During a routine cleanup following a charter, Max Salvador took a moment to inform his deck team manager, Luka Brunton, of his decision to leave. This conversation, marked by Salvador's candid expression and Brunton's visible surprise, unfolded on the deck of the yacht, a setting often witness to many of the show's pivotal moments.

Salvador's analogy of yachting to a casino was a poignant reflection of his perspective on the industry, emphasizing the need for timely decisions in a career marked by unpredictability. Here's Max’s exact statement,

"You know, for me, I always say yachting is like a casino…Like a casino, you win money. You come inside, you make money, you make money, you make money. And, like the casino, you need to know to go out, to make the cash out, you know? Before it's too late and you lose everything…And now I just want to cash out…I don't think I'm gonna finish the season with you guys."

Luka Brunton, who is overseeing the deck operations on Below Deck Mediterranean, was visibly shaken by Salvador's announcement. He immediately questioned Salvador's decision, highlighting the progress they had made as a team. Brunton's reaction, captured in a confessional, revealed his mixed feelings of frustration and concern, reflecting the close-knit nature of the yacht's crew.

Despite his efforts, Brunton was unable to sway Salvador's decision, showcasing the often personal and individual nature of career choices in this unique work environment.

In a display of professionalism, Salvador assured Brunton that he would not leave the Below Deck Mediterranean team in immediate disarray. He committed to staying on board for one more charter, ensuring a smoother transition for the crew. This commitment reflects Salvador's understanding of the challenges posed by sudden changes in crew composition, especially in the middle of a demanding season.

Salvador said,

“I promise that I am going to do another charter.”

Salvador, as a deckhand on Mustique, has been a part of the Below Deck Mediterranean series, engaging viewers with his work ethic and interactions with other crew members. Prior to his announcement, Salvador had been seen as a reliable and hardworking member of the team, often contributing significantly to the successful execution of charters.

The current season of Below Deck Mediterranean has seen its share of challenges and unexpected events. Prior to Salvador's announcement, the series had already seen significant changes in crew composition, including the departure of other key members.

These events have set a precedent for unpredictability in the show, with Salvador's decision adding to the season's evolving narrative.

As the Below Deck Mediterranean continues, the impact of Salvador's departure on the crew and the overall dynamic of the yacht will be a key point of interest for viewers. While the full implications of this change remain to be seen, it is clear that Salvador's decision marks a significant moment in the series, reflecting both the personal and professional challenges faced by those in the yachting industry.