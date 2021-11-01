Demon Slayer Season 2: Release date, what to expect, teasers, and more

Demon Slayer fans have been waiting anxiously for the moment they call all say, “season two is finally here.” With the outstanding trailer making that anticipation all the more intense, the first episode could not get here fast enough.

To set minds at ease, or perhaps make the excitement greater, this article will do a deep dive into everything, from the teaser to exactly when and where the show can be viewed.

This season is chartered to be released in two parts

Taking everyone by surprise, this season will be released in two parts, with the first half essentially being a seven-episode recap of the Demon Slayer movie. With little new material, this part is accurately named Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc. It serves to catch fans up on Mugen Train if they missed the movie.

So far it seems that only a handful of scenes are new. Therefore, those who have seen the movie do not necessarily have to watch this arc. Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc follows Rengoku and his journey all the way to his unfortunate demise.

The second half is the official season two of Demon Slayer. Named Demon Slayer: Entertainment District, it follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other demon slayers as they deal with the aftermath of the Mugen Train events.

As shown in the trailer, this arc follows the group to Yoshiwara. Accompanied by the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, fans can expect Tanjiro to go up against an Upper Rank demon or two. As a matter of fact, Upper Rank Six demon Daki is confirmed to make an appearance.

The trailer details that the Sound Hashira is expected to tag along and mentor the trio of Tanjiro, Inoskuke, and Zenitsu in the same way Rengoku did during Mugen Train.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District premieres on December 5, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc was already released on October 10, 2021. The official start of season two, Demon Slayer: Entertainment District, is to be later on, on December 5, 2021. It will be well worth the wait as the premiere will be a one-hour-long episode. New episodes will run weekly, well into 2022.

The timeline of the episodes is:

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 1 - October 10, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 2 - October 17, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 3 - October 24, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 4 - November 7, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 5 - November 14, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 6 - November 21, 2021

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc episode 7 - November 28, 2021

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District one-hour premiere- December 5, 2021

Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 2

Season two of Demon Slayer will be available on Funimation and Crunchyroll. It will also be available on Netflix in select regions. The first season is also available on Funimation, Crunchyroll, Hulu and Netflix in the US, and Crunchyroll, Funimation and Netflix in the UK.

