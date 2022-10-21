Did Kevin Bacon die? Mark Latunski cannibal incident explained

Death hoaxes are quite a common occurrence on the internet, and recently, it was actor Kevin Bacon who fell prey to one of these hoaxes. There was news floating around that Bacon was dead and needless to say, netizens were shocked by the news.

However, actor Kevin Bacon isn't dead, but a 25-year-old man by the same name was killed in 2019.

Meanwhile, the actor has been quite active on social media, ruling out the possibility of him not being alive. The 64-year-old recently posted a teaser of his upcoming film on Instagram.

The actor also shared his 250+ song Spotify playlist in an Instagram post and said that he was sharing some of his favorite songs that he listened to while on a walk.

Cannibal Mark Latunski found guilty of murdering man named Kevin Bacon

Since it was established that actor Kevin Bacon was alive, people were curious about the 25-year-old who died in 2019. The whole confusion began after people tweeted about a 53-year-old Michigan man being found guilty of first-degree murder. Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart found the man, identified as Mark Latunski, guilty after the latter told police that he ate part of the victim after killing him.

Courtney Bennett @court_bennett11



@midmichigannow JUST IN: The judge has ruled Mark Latunski’s charge will be First-Degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon. JUST IN: The judge has ruled Mark Latunski’s charge will be First-Degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon.@midmichigannow https://t.co/PC6uyC91P0

Latunski said that he met Bacon on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bisexual and trans men, in December 2019, and admitted to inviting the latter to his Bennington Township home. He then stabbed Bacon to death before cannibalizing parts of his body.

Gus Burns @GusBurns Mark Latunski, accused of killing Kevin Bacon in Michigan on Dec. 24, 2019, and later cannibalizing parts of his body, found guilty of first-degree murder, faces mandatory life in prison. Mark Latunski, accused of killing Kevin Bacon in Michigan on Dec. 24, 2019, and later cannibalizing parts of his body, found guilty of first-degree murder, faces mandatory life in prison.

However, that wasn't all. The prosecutor said that Mark told the police that he bought a dehydrator to make jerky out of Bacon's muscles.

Mary Chartier, Latunski's lawyer, on the other hand, tried to convince the court that her client didn't plan on killing Kevin Bacon. She said that when the cops went to his house, he let them in even though he had Bacon's body in there.

Courtney Bennett @court_bennett11



Last month he plead guilty to murdering and mutilating Kevin Bacon in 2019.



@midmichigannow We are back in court this morning for Day 2 of the “degree hearing” for Mark Latunski.Last month he plead guilty to murdering and mutilating Kevin Bacon in 2019. We are back in court this morning for Day 2 of the “degree hearing” for Mark Latunski.Last month he plead guilty to murdering and mutilating Kevin Bacon in 2019. @midmichigannow https://t.co/qzPrZxhMQ0

While the prosecution argued that Bacon's murder was premeditated, Chartier claimed that Latunski had no intentions of killing Bacon.

Prosecutor Scott Koerner said that Bacon wanted a "fetish," and expected to go home at the end of the night, which didn't end up happening. Meanwhile, Chartier argued that Latunski had asked Bacon a few days before they met whether he had any medical issues that would hinder their plans. She continued to state that Latunski did not plan on killing Bacon.

Blake Keller WNEM @blakekellertv Mark Latunski, admitted killer of local student, Kevin Bacon, has more court hearings today: Mark Latunski, admitted killer of local student, Kevin Bacon, has more court hearings today: https://t.co/EhIoHeKlpw

Police found Bacon's body hanging by the ankles in Latunski's basement.

In September 2022, Latunski pleaded guilty to an open murder charge as well as one felony count of mutilation of a body.

While he awaits sentencing, Latunski is being remanded at an undertermined facility. His sentencing is scheduled for December 15, 2022.

