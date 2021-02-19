Did Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades break up?: Mike Majlak faces "cheating" accusations after stripper incident in GTA 5

Logan Paul wasn't the only one who stirred up controversy on episode 257 of Impaulsive. Mike Majlak was another individual who addressed some of his own issues in the vlog.

The internet was aware of the fact that Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades were in a relationship. However, as per the recent episode of Impaulsive, Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades have allegedly split up yet again.

Did Mike Majlak and Lana Rhoades break up?

Done with breakup 💘🌼

This is a snapshot of the Instagram story where Lana Rhoades is seen admitting that she and Mike have indeed broken up. Although neither individual has made a comment about why they broke up, Mike did get into a small tiff with her over an incident in a GTA 5 roleplay server.

In the above video, Mike is seen talking about the incident on an episode of Impaulsive with Logan Paul. He talked about how he met a lady in front of a strip club while streaming on Twitch.

After formally greeting her, he breaks the fourth wall and goes on to ask for her Instagram ID. While he was having a conversation with this woman, his subscribers went and informed his girlfriend that he was flirting with other women on GTA 5.

It was a clear downhill ride from there on. Lana Rhoades watched the stream and went on to comment "dog" in the chat because Mike's actions, according to her, was cheating.

However, later on, Mike realised his mistake and then went on to apologize to her, and also wanted to make it up to her. And the only way he could make it up to Lana Rhoades was if he shot the lady in the face. A bit too violent and extreme, but Mike Majlak did it anyway.

This lead to Mike asking a very important question about where the line is being drawn. Logan Paul went on to say that it was tricky, and that the territory was unchartered till now. Readers can watch the entire discussion in the video above.

Having said that, as per Mike Majlak, this incident wasn't the reason why they broke up. And it's really not safe to assume anything before either of the two individuals have made a statement about the same.