Did Monty and Sheri divorce? Addison Rae's parents drama intensifies after Yung Gravy VMAs stunt

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) witnessed Addison Rae's mother Sheri Easterling and rapper Yung Gravy go red-carpet official when they shared a kiss and posed together for several pictures at the event.

The move has sparked speculations about whether Sheri Easterling has already divorced her husband, Monty Lopez.

According to People Magazine's report, Sheri and Monty are separated and have been living apart for quite some time. The news of their split first surfaced when earlier this year, Renée Ash, a 25-year old TikTok influencer, alleged that she had been in a relationship with Lopez for five months, during which he led her to believe that he and his wife were going to get a divorce.

In response to the allegations, a source close to Rae's parents dismissed rumors of infidelity and told People Magazine:

"They've been separated for a year...Sheri and the boys have been living in Louisiana."

The couple share three kids: Addison Rae (21), Enzo (14) and Lucas (8).

They had initially separated back when Addison Rae was still a child. However, they later remarried in 2017. Now, it seems like they have separated once again.

Monty responds to Sheri debuting her new relationship at the VMAs

Following Sheri Easterling's relationship reveal with rapper Yung Gravy on the VMAs red carpet, her former husband Monty Lopez took to Instagram to post a story addressing the new couple.

The story reads:

"Unbothered! Thank you @youngravy for taking the leftovers! I would rather spend time with my daughter and 2 grandkids that Sheri Nicole made me abandon as a child in order to be with her! Never let a woman make you choose between her and or your blood child!"

Soon after, Lopez once again took to Instagram to seemingly mock his former wife's new relationship. He posted a video of a cartoon character fleeing a cop car chase, along with the text, "When your (sic) dating 20 yr olds and then.." In the video, Lopez superimposed his head on the running cartoon character, and was seen mouthing the lyrics:

"It's cool when they do it, it's a problem when I do it.."

Netizens have speculated that the video was meant to throw shade on Sheri Easterling's current relationship with 26-year-old Yung Gravy, and is a reference to the heat Lopez faced when his relationship with 25-year-old Renée Ash was revealed earlier this year.

What did Easterling say about Monty's involvement with Renée Ash?

Earlier, Easterling had opened up to Page Six about Monty Lopez's alleged relationship with Renée Ash. She noted:

"I loved him and I believed him. When I found out about the other young girls, my heart broke... I am so sorry if anything I have said has hurt his family any more than he already has. And I am also sorry that he has hurt me so deeply that I believed we were in love."

Around that time, she had also posted a cryptic message on Instagram noting that her personal family matters were out in public. She had also expressed concern about her children and wrote:

"My biggest concern is — and always will be — my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to try to protect them. My goal is to make sure that they feel secure and safe and know that everything will be okay. Thank you all for the love and support and kind messages. It means the world to me."

In a 2020 episode of Easterling's own podcast, This Was Fun?, Addison Rae had noted:

"You were a single mom for a good few years... From about to 3 to 6 for me... Dad wasn't really in my life very much. I'm sure that was personal decisions on your part with Dad. You guys, I'm sure, kind of established that, like, 'Hey, we're gonna need some space. We need to have our time to figure things out.'"

More on Yung Gravy's romance with Sheri Easterling

During an interview at the VMAs red carpet, Yung Gravy noted that he met Easterling online and recalled that they had "connected right away." He said:

"You know, I’m from the farthest north it gets and she’s from the farthest south it gets."

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old rapper and Addison Rae's 42-year-old mother were linked when they were spotted going on a date. During the BFFs podcast, the rapper also confessed that he would like to ask Easterling out on a date.

At the time of writing this article, Addison Rae had not reacted or shared any comments about Easterling's relationship with Yung Gravy.

