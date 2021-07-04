Did Tracie Wagaman die? Fans pay tribute as "Love After Lockup" star's friend seemingly confirms her passing

Fans of Tracie Wagaman have been left saddened about her reported passing. There have been numerous reports about her death in the last 24 hours, though they have not been confirmed yet.

Wagaman’s friend and previous manager, Lily Red, stated that she passed away on July 1st. The star had given birth to her second child one week ago.

Lily Red mentioned in an Instagram video:

"I just wanted to confirm – I have some sad news about Tracie. Unfortunately, Tracie passed away on July 1st. I'm not going to release more details at this time. I just hope we are praying for her family. I don’t know what else to say. Keep her family in your prayers."

Lily Red said that Tracie Wagaman's family has been informed. She added that Tracie was a good, kind person, and loved her fans.

The actress' followers instantly gave their reactions on Twitter after hearing about the her alleged death. Here are a few of them.

Damn, the Goddess Tracie passed away. #LoveAfterLockup https://t.co/AkqElIRsr0 — Blocked by Big Ed The Mucinex Snot (@oucrimsongirl) July 3, 2021

Rest in Peace Tracie Wagaman!!!

My PRAYERS going out to your baby boy, other child, and family!!!

♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/hIfv1PrAdr — Little Angel (@AngelBr29331300) July 4, 2021

Aww man, this is so sad. I hope it’s not true but it looks like it is😭 #loveafterlockup https://t.co/zes4anrmlq — AlloMudda AlloFadda (@allomuddak) July 3, 2021

RIP @TracieWagaman Was just chatting with her last week. Addiction is a terrible thing. pic.twitter.com/y5cJMmgVTz — K97fm Your Adult Station🔞 (@k97fmradio) July 4, 2021

Sad to report the passing of Love After Lockup Tracie Wagaman. #loveafterlockup pic.twitter.com/yLdWBM9SHP — JJKubski (@KubskiJj) July 4, 2021

Love After Lockup and Life After Lockup star Tracie Wagaman Brady reportedly passed away on Thursday, July 1 at the age of 41 — Latest Entertainment News! And Reactions! (@entenkwkm) July 3, 2021

I'm very sad to hear that @TracieWagaman from #loveafterlockup passed away on Thursday. She'd just given birth to her baby a week earlier. May she rest in peace & her family be comforted during this difficult time.#traciewagaman #clintbrady #lalu #wetv #realityshow #realitystars — TheQuiltedHen (@istudybones) July 3, 2021

Family and close friends of Tracie Wagaman have not yet reacted to any of these tweets.

Who is Tracie Wagaman?

Tracie Wagaman made her debut on reality show Love After Lockup, where she was accompanied by boyfriend Clint Brady.

They struggled as a couple, and to make their relationship work. Nothing went as planned and the duo separated sometime later.

Tracie Wagaman stated in November 2020 that she dated Amber Portwood's ex, Matt Baier, for some time. She also said that she was approached by Love After Lockup producers to participate in the show.

Recent reports said that Tracie was in a relationship with Lucas Loera. Apart from having an OnlyFans account, she has been selling Avon Products since 2020. The reality TV star also has an account on Cameo, where she connects with her fans.

According to an Instagram post, Wagaman had a crush on Harry Hamlin and Joe Manganiello. She was also not seen on TV after Love After Lockup.

