Dior men’s debut denim collection: where to buy, price and more details explored

Dior has teased us with its first denim-only capsule, pleasantly surprising many who see it as a welcome development for the luxury brand. 2023 is the year of denim, and there have been collaborations between popular brands, including Ford x Madewell, Acne x Kylie, and Levi x JJJJound, to pay homage to the legendary fabric that has become a massive part of fashion culture.

The collection, which features wardrobe staples ranging from pants and shirts to bucket hats, is targeted at the brand's younger audience. The denim pieces are made from eco-friendly cotton and come in washed-out blue, indigo, gray, and black colors.

Dior Men teases its Debut All-Denim collection (Image via Dior)

The collection is said to launch on October 19, with a price range of €750 for a pair of slim jeans to €1900 for an overshirt.

The Dior men's debut denim collection combines workwear and leisure aesthetic

Kim Jones artfully combines workwear and leisure, pushing the idea that denim can be styled for a corporate look and can be dressed down for a night out with friends or to hit the clubs. The models can be seen in washed-out denim jackets paired with matching trousers for a casual look.

Denim on denim for a casual look (Image via Dior)

The models can also be seen in a white denim trousers paired with a shirt, sweatshirt, and blazers.

Denim paired with blazers for a corporate look (Image via Dior)

The collection's pieces feature practical designs such as darted pockets and carpenter's stitching. The emblem of the luxury brand is inscribed on leather patches at the helm of the jacket and the back of the jeans. It is also placed on the lining of the garments.

Kim Jones, the director of menswear at the luxury brand, said about the collection:

"This collection is the first capsule dedicated entirely to denim. It is composed of casual and sophisticated pieces, which are the perfect match for men's wardrobe."

He further added:

''I remember when I was young. I went through a phase where I wore Vans, jeans, and a Stussy T-shirt every day. Jeans are one of those basics that will stay with you for life. This is probably the last modern invention for men. It is something cultural".

The evolution of Dior's male fashion from businesswear to denim

The label was created in 1947 and initially dabbled in women's designs only. The brand quickly became a household name due to its unique designs.

In 1970, Marc Bohan, as the creative director, designed the brand's first ready-to-wear collection, dubbed 'Christian Dior Monsieur', which gained prominence among dignitaries and men of caliber. A decade later, the menswear brand was comprised chiefly of businesswear and formal outfits. Fast forward to 2001, when the brand began taking on a more modern approach to fashion.

The brand's first denim designs for men were launched in the spring of 2003 under Hedi Slimane's creative management. Hedi was the creative designer from 2000 to 2007.

The brand's slim-fit jeans in 2005 were an iconic invention, as they came at a time when men around the world still favored baggy jeans. The jeans were famous for their skinny build—all the jeans in the collection were 17 cm and 19 cm (measured by the leg opening of each cut).

The jeans soon became popular, spreading to other parts of the world as stylish men wanted to get their hands on the uber-stylish creations. Thus began the reign of the luxury brand's denim.

A closer look at the men’s denim collection (Image via Dior)

In keeping up with modern trends, the time-tested brand has created this capsule for denim lovers and fashionistas.

The luxury label's denim line will be available in stores starting October 19. Stay tuned for more updates on the collection.