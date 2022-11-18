Disenchanted cast: Who are the new actors joining the Enchanted sequel?

Disenchanted hits Disney+ on November 18, 2022. Directed by Adam Shankman, it is the sequel to the 2007 critically and commercially successful film Enchanted. As per IMDb, the official synopsis of Disenchanted states:

"Fifteen years after her happily ever after, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process."

Original actors from the first movie, such as Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel, and James Marsden, have reprised their roles in Disenchanted. Meanwhile, comedy queen Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Oscar Nunez, and Griffin Newman are the new faces joining the cast.

Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, and many others join the cast of Disenchanted

Maya Rudolph

Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph is known for her performances in films like 50 First Dates, Idiocracy, and A Prairie Home Companion. However, this time, her Malvina Monroe will be giving Giselle (Adams) and Robert Philip (Dempsey) a tough time in Disenchanted.

While talking to the media, she emphasized that viewers will appreciate the message of Disenchanted. Rudolph said:

“I think people will love Disenchanted for its honesty about domestic life. Giselle is well-intentioned in her efforts to create a fairytale life for her family, but life cannot always be a fairytale. Through it all, it is just important to think about all the little moments we take for granted with people special to us.”

The Primetime Emmy Award winner is also noted for her roles in NBC’s Up All Night, Netflix’s Big Mouth, Fox’s Bless the Harts, and NBC’s fantasy comedy series The Good Place (2018–2020), among others.

Amy Adams' Giselle and Maya Rudolph's Malvina in Disenchanted. (Photo via Disney)

She graduated from the University of California, Santa Cruz, in 1995 with a BA in photography. The actress is friends with fellow stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Jack Black.

Gabriella Baldacchino

Baldacchino will be seen in the character of Giselle's stepdaughter and Robert's teenage daughter Morgan, replacing Rachel Covey.

As per reports, Baldacchino will turn 21 on December 23, 2022. Commercially successful comedy film Tower Heist (2011) was one of her early roles, where she co-starred alongside Ben Stiller, Eddie Murphy, and Casey Affleck.

Her later projects included the sci-fi show School Spirits (2012), Will Gluck's comedy flick Annie (2014), Unschooled (2019 TV movie), and in one episode of The Conners in 2021.

Yvette Nicole Brown

Primetime Emmy Award nominee Yvette Nicole Brown is known for her role as Shirley Bennett in the NBC sitcom Community from 2009-15, Danielle "Dani" Duncan in CBS’s The Odd Couple (2015-17), Dina Rose in ABC sitcom The Mayor from 2017-18, and as Judge Anita Harper in two episodes of A Black Lady Sketch Show, among others.

She has also appeared in films such as 500 Days of Summer (2009), Tropic Thunder (2008), Repo Men (2010), Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013), and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Additionally, Brown has also lent her voice in the video game Minecraft: Story Mode (2016), Pound Puppies (2010-13), Elena of Avalor (2016-20), and DC Super Hero Girls (2017).

As a host, the Ohio native appeared in Syfy’s Cosplay Melee (2017), Talking Dead (2012-2022), The View, The Talk, and The Real. In Disenchanted, she plays antagonist Rosaleen, a part of the trio comprising Ruby and Monroe.

Jayma Mays

Mays plays the character of Ruby in Disenchanted. The musical fantasy romantic comedy is her first fairytale film.

The Glee star has appeared in films like Bill & Ted Face the Music, Red Eye (2005), American Made, The Smurfs (2011), and Paul Blart: Mall Cop, among others.

Virginia-based Radford University is her alma mater. Mays is married to English actor Adam Campbell, whom she met while filming Epic Movie (2007). They are parents to a son who was born in 2016.

Griffin Newman

Newman replaces Jeff Bennett and Kevin Lima to become the voice of Pip, Giselle’s chipmunk. Born in 1989, the actor and comedian is noted for Amazon Studios TV series The Tick and Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

He and film critic David Sims are currently co-hosting Blank Check with Griffin & David, a film podcast that was released on March 23, 2015.

