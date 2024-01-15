"Disgusting and disturbing": Netizens outraged as Georgia's Hernandez family being wrongfully kept away from their children by government officials

The plight of Georgia's Hernandez family has sent shockwaves down the internet. You Are The Power organization revealed that parents Matt and Tuckey Hernandez had their children wrongfully taken away because of false child abuse claims by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services, with a medical condition on their infant daughter's legs deemed as the reason for their action.

The state and court reportedly refused to acknowledge the medical condition and repeatedly took away the couple's two children from them because of a claim without evidence. Outraged netizens called out Georgia officials for their neglect and demanded for the family to be reunited and for justice to be served. One X (formerly known as Twitter) user commented:

Netizens furious at Forsythe County, the state of Georgia

According to a report made on social media in early December by You Are The Power organization and a video by the founder, Spike Cohen, which was later re-posted by Tizzy Ent, the Hernandez family in Georgia had their children unlawfully taken away from them by the government. In this particular family, there were four members: a mother (Tuckey), a father (Matt), and two daughters (Emma and Arya).

Netizens were furious at the state of Georgia and were heartbroken by the family affected by the state's rash decisions. Social media users called the series of events disgusting and wanted to hold everyone involved accountable. Netizens requested help from the ACLU. People were also not surprised that the incident took place in Forsythe County. Here are a few X reactions to Tizzy Ent's tweet:

The heartbreaking story of the Hernandez family

One day, Matt and Tuckey noticed that their infant daughter Emma had "swelling in the lower legs". After taking Emma to the pediatrician, who referred the child to the ER, Emma underwent an X-ray. Despite initial bloodwork revealing a possible medical condition, after the X-ray, the Child Abuse Physician in the hospital put forth a claim of "possible child abuse".

This led to the family's infant daughter being seized by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) and placed in the care of her uncle and aunt. Even after a case worker determined that their oldest daughter was well cared for and happy, Tuckey was arrested for "battery and cruelty to children" on the very next day. After developing a rash while at her uncle's, the child was taken again.

The child was placed in a feeding tube and administered certain treatments without her parents' consent. Both Emma and three-year-old Arya were then placed with a foster parent, and on Matt's first visitation, he noticed signs of neglect in both children, with Emma even having discoloration on her feet. The foster parent and the DFCS ignored these concerns.

Matt even had to fight for Emma's medical records from the DFCS. You Are The Power wrote:

"Two months later at their first court hearing, medical experts testified that Emma has either neonatal rickets or osteogenesis imperfecta, both of which are medical disorders which cause the types of injuries she has, and that there is no sign of physical abuse."

It further revealed:

"The judge refuses to admit their testimony, choosing instead to rely on the hospital's Child Abuse Physician, who brought no paperwork and did not appear to understand these disorders."

The organization alleged that the state even intentionally messed up the visitation schedule so that Matt could not see his daughters. The report also mentioned an incident where Arya tried hiding from a case worker behind Matt, and the case worker, while smiling, claimed that the child was being racist. It was later revealed that Matt's visitations were cut, and the kids were moving to a new foster home.

The organization also attached a complete thread of the people associated with the case and requested users to respectfully fight for the family. In a later update in December, it was revealed that Tuckey was finally granted visitation rights. A further update in January showed Arya requesting for her mother multiple times.