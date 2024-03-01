Does INSLAW still exist? Current whereabouts of American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders tech company explored

After watching Netflix's new docuseries, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, viewers are curious to know whether or not INSLAW still exists. INSLAW, an information technology company, is known for its lawsuit against the United States Department of Justice in 1986 for allegedly stealing its software called Prosecutor's Management Information System (PROMIS).

The docuseries, American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, explores the INSLAW conspiracy along with the death of a journalist named Danny Casolaro. Casolaro was found dead in 1991 under mysterious circumstances while he was studying the background of the INSLAW case and the Octopus Murders.

However, despite all the matters affecting the reputation of the company, INSLAW still exists. Even today, the company's founder, William Anthony Hamilton, is listed as president of INSLAW on his LinkedIn profile. The company still maintains a basic website that describes it as operational for more than 42 years.

What happened to the American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders tech company, INSLAW?

INSLAW has persisted and carried on with its business activities, despite a history of serious legal troubles and financial hardships, which included a well-known court case against the US Department of Justice over alleged software theft, as stated in Yahoo! News.

Inslaw, Inc. is still a Washington, D.C. based business that was founded by William Anthony Hamilton back in 1981. As per its website, the company located in Potomac, Maryland, seems to have been a part of the information technology sector ever since. According to its website, the description reads:

"INSLAW has been the leading vendor of case management software products in the United States for over 42 years. INSLAW’s case management software is currently licensed to customers in the public and private sectors of the United States, Europe, and the Pacific Rim.”

Moreover, in the customer's section, one can see various “courts and prosecution agencies, law enforcement and correctional agencies, corporate and government law departments, claims litigation offices, and special investigation units of large property and casualty insurance companies.”

Hamilton is not just listed as the company's president in his LinkedIn profile today but he's also the key person to contact on the website. According to the company's website, clients in the public and private sectors in the US, Europe, and the Pacific Rim are currently licensed users of their case management software.

INSLAW as the catalyst in American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The four-part docuseries American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders, which was released on February 28, examines Danny Casolaro's investigations and his determination to learn about a conspiracy he termed "The Octopus".

The unique term he used was to characterize a complex network of people and groups allegedly engaged in a range of illegal activities, such as drug trafficking, government corruption, arms trade, and covert operations.

As reported by People, Casolaro's main area of interest was dispelling a notion that claimed Iran purposefully held back American prisoners during the Iran hostage crisis to support Ronald Reagan win the 1980 presidential election. This conspiracy theory was thought to be in charge of numerous international events.

While covering a continuing legal battle between the Department of Justice and Hamilton for trade publication Computer Age, journalist Danny Casolaro first came across INSLAW. This served as the impetus for his study of a complex conspiracy theory he dubbed "The Octopus."

Casolaro never knew that digging into a report on an ongoing legal dispute between the Department of Justice and Bill Hamilton would lead him to some of the shadiest stories from the 1980s and his death.

