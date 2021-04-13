Dolly Parton's Ice Cream Flavor: Here's when Jeni's Splendid will release next batch as Strawberry Pretzel Pie sells at $1,000 a pint

After a rapturous launch which saw fans scrambling to get a hold of a single pint, country music legend Dolly Parton's exclusive ice-cream flavor continues to be the talk of dairy-town.

The latest sumptuous offering from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, is an ode to the "Queen of Country" and 11-time Grammy Award winner, Dolly Parton.

The 75-year old Hall of Famer recently created a new Strawberry Pretzel Pie flavor, the proceeds of which will go entirely towards her "Imagination Library," a welfare program which specializes in spreading the joy of reading among children.

WE MADE AN ICE CREAM WITH @DollyParton.



Strawberry Pretzel Pie is our ode to the Queen of Country: sweet and salty, with timeless appeal, deep American roots, and makes you feel good. Benefitting @dollyslibrary. Coming to shops and online April 8. https://t.co/spT6KtOxrx pic.twitter.com/TfODAbMKU0 — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) March 25, 2021

Ever since the collaboration was announced, there has been an unprecedented rush to get hold of a single pint out of the 10,000 initially produced for sale.

Online hustlers are also out to get diary-deprived fans and make a quick buck in the process.

On eBay, a tub of Dolly Parton's ice-cream is selling at a whopping $1,000.

Dolly Parton's Ice Cream Selling On eBay For $1,000 Per Pint (via @Fox411) https://t.co/yOvK3RaAH9 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 13, 2021

As a result of all pints selling out, Jeni's team is currently working round the clock to churn out more ice-cream in order to satiate the increasing demands of a riled up customer base.

Customers keep tabs on the Jeni's website, as they wait in line for a pint of Dolly Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice-Cream Flavor

Ohio-based Ice-Cream company "Jeni's Splendid Ice-Creams" pulled off a marketing coup by onboarding "The Smoky Mountain Songbird" for a limited collaboration on a delicious new flavor.

Named Strawberry Pretzel Pie, the flavor is described as "sweet and salty, with timeless appeal and deep American roots," specifically designed to tantalize one's tastebuds.

Consisting of crunchy pretzels, rich cream-cheese ice-cream and a tangy strawberry sauce, the flavorsome delight is a major hit among customers.

Officially launched on 8 April, the sweet treat hit stores amid such anticipation that customers ended up crashing Jeni's website:

Did y’all just break our website? — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

Due to the unprecedented surge that ensued, the site was unable to manage the traffic, which was reportedly "50 times more than usual."

In light of the technical issues, they soon issued an apology over the unavailability of the Dolly Parton ice-cream online:

Our site had 50 times more users than it sees on average. We had planned and tested for this level of traffic and expected our site to be able to handle it. (4/6) — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 8, 2021

Based on their latest update, Jeni's team is currently working hard to ensure that Dolly Parton's Strawberry Pretzel Pie is available for sale online, within the next couple of days.

As promised, we’ll give 48-hour notice via email and social media before we release Strawberry Pretzel Pie, but we wanted to let you know that it won’t be this weekend. Thank you, again, for your patience! (2/2) — Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams (@jenisicecreams) April 9, 2021

With the company working round the clock to ensure a smoother run this time, customers would do well to keep a constant tab on their inboxes and social media in general.

As customers gear up for the site to be up and running, they will also be hoping that Jeni's will be better equipped to keep up with the surging fan demand, this time around.