"Don't die please": Fans hilariously plead with Karl Jacobs as he looks to fly a plane 

Minecraft star Karl Jacobs has been all over Twitter recently, from posing with body pillows to asking Taylor Swift to join him in a game of Minecraft.

The 22-year-old YouTube star's latest antics saw him tweeting about flying a plane if he gets a set number of likes. The joke has since caught on with his fans and Karl Jacobs' influencer colleagues, and they have been sending in hilarious responses to the absurd claim that Karl Jacobs would fly a plane.

Karl Jacobs takes off on Twitter

Give me likes and I’ll fly this thingy pic.twitter.com/qNKTsPA0ZC — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 3, 2021

The Twitter post by Karl Jacobs captioned "Give me likes and I'll fly this thingy" has garnered over three hundred thousand likes and some hilarious comments from his fanbase. The tweet even got the attention of his friends and other members of the YouTube fraternity, all with hilarious results.

Pls help corpse I rly can’t get off this thingy idk how to park pic.twitter.com/IIeqR4LzbG — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 4, 2021

The joke continued as other celebrities wished Karl luck in his endeavor to fly a plane without any training whatsoever.

Don’t die plz — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 3, 2021

Safe flight kawrl! — rae (@Valkyrae) March 3, 2021

The joke went off the rails, as fans began memeing Karl Jacobs' look in the picture that he posted along with his tweet. From calling him Snoopy to Numbah 2 from Codename: Kids Next Door, fans had a field day with the image.

This guy really turned into Karl Frederickson today pic.twitter.com/GMJbPQd8pv — trey yates (@tr8ss) March 3, 2021

Even Jacksepticeye joined in on the fun with a response that said Karl was "flying straight into his heart".

Flyin straight into my heart — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) March 3, 2021

In typical Karl Jacobs fashion, he responded to the love Jackbox Games' Twitter handle gave him. He replied, "Thank you Jackbox for the likes. Please sponsor my stream sometime."

Thank you Jackbox for the likes. Please sponsor my stream sometime 👍🏼 — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) March 3, 2021

