"Don't sue me": When Josie Totah asked Kelly Clarkson not to sue her for stealing her parking spot

Josie Totah once told Kelly Clarkson, "Don't sue me," recalling the time when she stole the multi-Grammy-winning singer and talk show host's dedicated parking space in a studio in Los Angeles. The Saved By The Bell star joined Lily Collins for the 72nd episode of the third season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 5, 2022.

While Totah and Collins were on the show to talk about the importance of creating authentic stories, the conversation slipped into Totah allegedly sliding into Clarkson's parking space without the singer-songwriter knowing. Kelly Clarkson addressed Totah, saying:

"I heard that you know where my parking spot is, by the way."

Josie Totah then admitted to stealing Kelly Clarkson's parking spot, but in her defense, the Grammy winner was not in LA at the time. Admitting to not wanting to air out what she did, Totah said:

"I didn't wanna talk about this because I didn't know if I am subjected to legal trouble."

However, she pointed out that she stalked Clarkson on social media to confirm that she was still in New York filming an interview with Seth Meyers so she wouldn't get in trouble for sliding into her LA studio parking spot. She said:

"So, like, when you weren't here, I just kinda like slid in. And I believe, no, this is not a joke. For an entire episode, I think I parked in your parking spot."

Kelly Clarkson took everything in stride and laughed throughout Josie Totah's recollection of the event. She later told the actress that she was welcome to use the parking spot if she wasn't there, to which Totah replied:

"Thank you so much. Don't sue me."

Also read: Who did Josie Totah play in Jessie?

More about Josie Totah, her acting projects, and transition

Expand Tweet

Formerly known as J.J. Totah, the American actress has been a familiar face on television since her Disney Channel days as Stuart Wooten in the teen comedy sitcom Jessie from 2011 to 2015. She played male roles in various projects, including a supporting role in ABC's Back in the Game TV series in 2013, which she followed with appearances in several TV shows. She was in New Girl, Two Broke Girls, Liv and Maddie, and also appeared in Glee for four episodes.

Among other projects that she did before she came out as transgender in 2018 include the Champions TV series, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Magic Camp, and The Other Two.

In August 2018, the actress shared a personal essay via Time magazine, revealing that she identifies "as female, specifically as a transgender female." The former Disney star admitted that she "knew on some level that I was female" since she was young. She further wrote:

"I have come to believe that God made me transgender. I don't feel like I was put in the wrong body. I don't feel like there was a mistake made."

Expand Tweet

The following month, in September, Josie Totah shared her first photo on social media after coming out as transgender in August. The image she posted on her Instagram at the time featured the 17-year-old actress standing on a bridge while casually posing for the camera with her hand tucked into her jean pockets.

Since coming out, Josie Totah has worked on other projects, mostly on television. She starred as Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio in Saved By The Bell and guest-starred in Human Resources, Bone, Mary Bury, and Mr. Mayor. More recently, she joined the cast of The Buccaneers as Mabel Elmsworth.

Also read: Are Jessie costars Josie Totah and Karan Brar dating?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on your favorite celebrities.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback