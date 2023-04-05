Don Toliver Lovesick Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more

This year, Don Toliver will embark on another tour called Lovesick 2023, which will visit venues across North America from June 18 to July 16, 2023.

The rapper announced his new tour, which will feature performances by Pi’erre Bourne and yet-to-be-revealed special guests, via a post on his official Instagram page:

The presale will be available from April 5, 2023, at 10 am EDT, until April 6, 2023, at 10 pm EDT. General tickets will be available starting April 7, 2023, at 10 am EDT. Prices have not been announced yet. Tickets and presales will be available at https://www.livenation.com/artist/K8vZ917bVK7/don-toliver-events.

Pi'erre Bourne to join Don Toliver on Tour

Joining Don on tour will be rapper and record producer Jordan Timothy Jenks, better known by his stage name Pi'erre Bourne. The rapper is best known for his second studio album, The Life of Pi'erre 5, which peaked at number 35 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is listed below:

June 18, 2023 — Denver, Colorado, at Fillmore Auditorium

June 20, 2023 — Chicago, Illinois, at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 22, 2023 — Toronto, Ontario, at RBC Echo Beach

June 23, 2023 — Sterling Heights, Michigan, at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 25, 2023 — Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 26, 2023 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Skyline Stage at The Mann

June 29, 2023 — New York, New York, at The Theater at MSG

July 1, 2023 — Washington, DC, at The Anthem

July 2, 2023 — Raleigh, North Carolina, at Red Hat Amphitheater

July 4, 2023 — Charlotte, North Carolina, at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 5, 2023 — Atlanta, Georgia, at Coca-Cola Roxy

July 8, 2023 — Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

July 9, 2023 — Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 11, 2023 — Austin, Texas, at Moody Amphitheater

July 13, 2023 — Phoenix, Arizona, at Arizona Financial Theatre

July 14, 2023 — Los Angeles, California, at YouTube Theater

July 16, 2023 — San Francisco, California, at The Masonic

Tracing Don Toliver and his career

Caleb Zackery Toliver, better known by his stage name Don Toliver, was born on June 12, 1994, and his father was a rapper during the Swishahouse movement. The rapper grew up listening to his father playing music all the time.

The rapper began his musical career in 2017 with two singles and a mixtape alongside Yungjosh93 titled Playa Familia. He released two more singles after being signed by Atlantic Records, We Run It Entertainment, and Artist Partner Group in 2018.

Don Toliver released his debut studio album, Heaven or Hell, on March 13, 2020. The album was met with positive reviews, peaking at number 7 on the Billboard 200 and the Canadian and Norwegian album charts, respectively. The album sold more than 44,000 copies domestically in the US within the first week of its release.

Don Toliver gained critical acclaim with his second studio album, Life of a Don, which was released on October 8, 2021. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, selling more than 68,000 copies within the first week of its release. The album also peaked at number 3 on the Sverigetopplistan chart as well as number 6 on the Canadian album chart.

