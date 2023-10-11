Doona! on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, & all you need to know 

The upcoming Netflix K-drama series, Doona!, is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong, the story revolves around a college student who realizes that his roommate is a retired K-pop idol. As they spend more time with each other, their bond deepens and they fall in love, paving the way for a chemistry that guarantees a swoon-worthy watch.

With a total of nine episodes, the series is slated to premiere on October 20, 2023, KST.

Given that Bae Suzy will be returning to screens after a brief hiatus from K-dramas, fans are naturally excited to see her character. Additionally, the chemistry between the main leads as revealed through the teasers and trailers already has K-drama enthusiasts counting down the days to the release.

Everything you need to know about Doona!, the upcoming Netflix series starring Bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong

Doona! is an addition to the long list of webtoon adaptations presented by the K-drama. The webtoon, created by Min Song-ah, which goes by the title Lee Doo-na! or The Girl Downstairs, and was released periodically between July 17, 2019, to July 13, 2022.

The main characters of the much-anticipated series are played by bae Suzy and Yang Se-jong, the former as the retired K-pop idol, Lee Doo-na, and the latter as an ordinary college freshman, Lee Won-jon. Alongside them, Lee Yu-bi and Park Se-wan appear as supporting characters.

The plot kicks off when Doo-na, the main vocalist and the primary reason for the popularity of the famous K-pop group announces the sudden decision to quit her career. However, her actions come with harsh consequences.

Eventually, she becomes the roommate of a college freshman student, who later learns about her former popular lifestyle. As part of her new life, she chooses to spend much of her time huddling indoors with little to no social activities.

However, as she spends more time with her roommate, Won-jon, her career trajectory begins to feel less of a burden on her. Eventually, she falls for his kind and warm-hearted personality.

Given that the K-drama acts as a grand comeback for both the main leads, fans are extremely thrilled to see the actors active again. While Bae Suzy hasn't been active since her role in the series,Anna, last year, Doona! stands as Yang Se-jong's first project following his return from mandatory military enlistment.

Additionally, given that Bae Suzy is also a singer-songwriter aside from her activities as an actress, fans are also excited about the parallelling plotlines.

Doona!'s filmography and production are also much-anticipated. The director of the series is Lee Jung-hyo, who's created several masterpieces and classics of the K-drama industry, including the global phenomenon, Crash Landing On You.

With much excitement and anticipation surrounding the release of Doona!, fans are continuing to theorize about its plot with the information sprinkled through trailers, snippets, etc.