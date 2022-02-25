Drake x Disney collection: Where to buy, release date, and more about the OVO drop

Drake’s brand, OVO, recently unveiled its capsule collection in collaboration with Disney as part of the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection.

The limited edition collection will offer apparel and accessories adorned with iconic Disney characters.

A look into Drake's OVO x Disney collab

OVO has joined hands with Disney, and is all set to release its capsule on February 25. The merchandise will feature timeless Disney characters in the apparel, including Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. Those interested can get their hands on the collection via the brand's official website.

The skittish collection came long after the brand's collaborations with the 1983 films Scarface and Jurassic Park. The brand’s designs always embrace the true essence of the movie in its apparel. The same can be said for the upcoming collection as well, where the iconic Disney characters are a huge part of the clothing line.

Mickey Mouse is undoubtedly the major face of the capsule. Most of the pieces are designed with the Mickey’s graphics over them. The print seems to be in luxe gold on the majority of the pieces.

Whether it be graphic tees, crewneck outerwears, or hoodies, all are adorned with Mickey Mouse. Some sweatshirts showcase lively chenille embroidery that reads “October’s Very Own” in a Disney-like font.

Further, the collection offers accessories inclusive of a baseball cap and a lunchbox. The pieces feature similar branding alongside the brand’s signature owl monogram.

The collection has been designed keeping in mind Drake’s love for hockey. The merch also embraces Sherwood hockey jerseys, a hockey-themed crewneck, and a set of hockey-themed pins.

The crewneck, which is produced in blue, flaunts a red and black graphic of Mickey, Donald Duck, and Goofy wearing hockey gear. Just next to the print, the text reads “Dream Team.”

Mickey is also pasted on a red hockey jersey, complimented with the company's name monogrammed in bold white, finishing the look.

In related news, Disney recently released its latest collection in partnership with Star Wars. The merchandise will be officially available for purchase from March 1 onwards.

