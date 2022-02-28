Drake X Nike Nocta sneakers: 4 things to know

Drake and Nike’s co-created label, Nocta, are all set to launch their first signature sneakers. The sportswear giant recently also released the official list of retail stores that will serve all the sneakerheads with this much-anticipated collab pair.

The Canadian rapper’s latest launch is scheduled for the first week of March. Nocta’s Hot Step shoes are the first such release that won’t burn a hole in one’s pockets.

The collab partners were recently in the news following the cancelation rumors of their Air Force 1 "Certified Lover Boy" sneakers.

Things to know about Drake x Nike Nocta Hot Step shoes

1) Nocta shoes will hit the stores in March

The sneakers released in partnership are priced at $180 USD and will be available for purchase from March 3 onwards. NOCTA.com, Atmos, Bait, Bodega, Burn Rubber, Crème, Extra Butter, Feature, Kith, Likelihood, Livestock, Nomad and Oneness are a few places to get your shoes.

2) The idea behind the Hot Step sneakers

The brand new Hot Step pair is unique as it unites the distinct DNA of Nike’s past. It began with the Air Terra Humara midsole design in 1999. The design was crafted by the legendary designer, Peter Fogg.

Drake has previously worked with Jordan Brand on several collaborative projects. However, this will mark the beginning of a new era for his fashion bequest, releasing his first signature shoe with The Swoosh.

3) Exquisite design and features

The upper body of the pair features a perfect blend of minimal and utilitarian design. Drawn on the lines of a rugged trail shoe, the pair is constructed with pristine white pebbled leather.

The all-white pair bear perforations on both sides as well as being adjacent to the lace arrangement. The iconic swooshes are made on the sides and close to one end of the tongue tabs.

4) Offers night-time visibility

The footwear is detailed with a glow in the dark "3M" accent on the upper part for that night-time visibility. Built with G-TEK traction technology, the pair provides complete comfort and support, which is required after an hourlong body movement.

Rounding out the shoe, although it appears bulky on first impression, the Nocta heavy-duty pair is incorporated with comfort.

In related news, Nike recently launched its Air Force 1 embrace with a detachable carabiner swoosh. The black and white colored pair was priced at $130.

The brand also recently released its special edition in collaboration with the playing card company, UNO, and the professional basketball player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Each pair of Freak 3 was priced at $120 and was available in five different colorways.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar