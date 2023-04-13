Dream Theater Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Dream Theater has announced a new North America tour, titled Dreamsonic, for this year, which is scheduled to take place from June 16 to June 16, 2023, at venues across US and Canada. The tour is being introduced as the first edition of a Dream Theater led progressive metal festival.

The band announced the tour, which will feature performances by Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the tour starts on April 13, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed via the code VINYL. General tickets will be available from April 14, 2023, at 10 am local time. All presale and tickets can be accessed from https://dreamtheater.komi.io.

Devin Townsend, and Animals As Leaders to join Dream Theater on tour

Joining Dream Theater on tour will be Canadian singer-songwriter Devin Townsend, who is best known for his work with Steve Vai and the metal band Strapping Young Lads.

Also present will be the progressive metal band Animals As Leaders, who are best known for their third studio album, The Joy of Motion. The album was released on March 24, 2014, and peaked at number 23 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dream Theater tour is given below:

June 16, 2023 – Cedar Park, Texas at H-E-B Center At Cedar Park

June 17, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at Texas Trust CU Holds @ Grand Prairie

June 18, 2023 – Sugarland, Texas at Smart Financial Center

June 21, 2023 – Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 22, 2023 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live Arena

June 23, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Hard Rock

June 25, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Fox Theater

June 27, 2023 – Washington, Pennsylvania at Wild Things Park

June 28, 2023 – New York, New York at Hulu Theater

June 30, 2023 – Bridgeport, Connecticut at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

July 1, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

July 2, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

July 4, 2023 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

July 5, 2023 – Hamilton, Ontario at FirstOntario Centre

July 7, 2023 – Gary, Indiana at Hard Rock Casino

July 8, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Jacobs Pavilion

July 9, 2023 – Newport, Kentucky at MegaCorp Pavilion

July 11, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Masonic

July 12, 2023 – OshKosh, Wisconsin at OshKosh Arena

July 13, 2023 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa at Alliant Energy Power House

July 15, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Mission Theater

July 17, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at First Interstate Center

July 18, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Grey Eagle

July 19, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Northern Alberta Jubilee

July 21, 2023 – Vancover, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

July 22, 2023 – Redmond, Washington State at Marymoor Live

July 24, 2023 – San Jose, California at San Jose Civic

July 25, 2023 – Inglewood, California at YouTube Theater

June 16, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theater

More about Dream Theater and their career

Dream Theater was formed in 1985 as a collaboration between guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, and drummer Mike Portnoy while they were attending Berkley College.

The band released their debut studio album, When Dream and Day Unite, which failed to make the charts. This resulted in the replacement of vocalist Charlie Dominici with Kevin James LaBrie in 1991.

The band achieved critical acclaim with their tenth studio album, Black Clouds & Silver Linings, which was released on June 23, 2009. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

