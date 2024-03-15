Dune: Part Two Thufir Hawat's absence from the movie explained 

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Dune series. Discretion is advised.

Dune: Part Two is a science fiction film directed and produced by Denis Villeneuve. This sequel to the first film, Dune, is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, Dune, just like the first movie in the franchise. Dune: Part Two was released on March 1, 2024.

Dune: Part Two continues the story from Dune and follows Paul Atreides, who unites the Fremen of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. However, Thufir Hawat's absence, which Stephen McKinley Henderson portrayed in the first film, has left fans curious. Let’s explore the reason behind his absence.

Who is Thufir Hawat?

Thufir Hawat has played a significant role in the Dune saga. He has served as the master of assassins for house Atreides for three generations. He had been responsible for the security and protection of the members of the Atreides family, as well as for tackling Kanly.

He served as one of the principal advisors to Duke Leto during the takeover of the planetary fief of Arrakis. When an assassination attempt was made on Paul Atreides, he resigned but was retained in the service by Duke Leto. Later, he was ordered to coordinate a raid on Giedi Prime, which proved successful.

He is known to be cunning and honorable and a trusted strategist and advisor throughout the Imperium.

What happens to Thufir Hawat in Dune?

In Dune, Thufir Hawat provided counsel to Duke Leto on various matters like political alliances, negotiations, and internal affairs. He also mentors and trains Paul Atreides. However, after getting caught by House Harkonnen during the attack on Arrakis, his fate remains unrevealed to the viewers.

Who plays Thufir Hawat in Dune?

In the 2021 film Dune, Thufir Hawat is portrayed by Stephen McKinley Henderson. He is an accomplished American actor from Kansas City, Missouri. He has previously worked on projects like his debut film, A Pleasure Doing Business (1979), and onwards in Fences, Lincoln, Manchester by the Sea, and Ladybird.

He has also appeared on TV series like Law and Order, The Newsroom, and Devs. He won the 2015 Obie award for the best actor for portraying Walter "Pops" Washington in the play Between Riverside and Crazy.

Is Thufir Hawat a Mentat?

Thufir hawat is indeed a mentat in Dune. A Mentat is a human computer whose accomplishments lie in logic, data organization, and memory retention.

Why was Thufir Hawat not in Dune: Part Two?

Dune: Part Two focused on the storyline of Bene Gesserit. According to some reports, Dennis Villeneuve decided to emphasize the other aspects of the story, resulting in Thufir Hawat's absence in the sequel.

Where was Thufir Hawat supposed to be in Dune: Part Two, according to the books?

In the novel by Frank Herbert, Thufir Hawat plays a crucial role after the fall of House Atreides. After getting captured by house Harkonnen, he is forced to work for them due to his mental expertise. The Harkonnens plan on replacing their dead mentat, Piter de Vries, with Thufir.

To ensure he remains loyal to house Harkonnen, a poison is introduced in Thufir's blood, and its antidote is only in their possession.

