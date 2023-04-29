Ed Sheeran Subtract Theatre Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

Ed Sheeran has announced a new tour consisting of theater shows, titled the Subtract Theatre Tour, which is scheduled to take place from May 19, 2023, to September 22, 2023, at theaters across the US. The new tour will be held between the larger North American tour by the singer, which is scheduled to begin on May 6, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Ben Kweller, via a post on his official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour is currently available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Program until April 30, 2023, at 10 am local time. General tickets for the tour will be available from May 2, 2023, at 10 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced yet. All tickets and presales can be availed at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ed-sheeran-tickets/artist/1560779.

Ben Kweller to join Ed Sheeran on tour

Ben Kweller will be joining Ed Sheeran on the Subtract Theater tour. The singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is best known for his second studio album, On My Way, which peaked at number 84 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Ed Sheeran tour is given below:

May 6, 2023 – Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium

May 13, 2023 – Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium

May 19, 2023 – Clearwater, Florida at Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 20, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium

May 26, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

May 27, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 2, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met

June 3, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field

June 10, 2023 – East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

June 16, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at History

June 17, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

June 24, 2023 – Landover, Maryland at FedExField

June 29, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 1, 2023 – Foxborough, Massachusetts at Gillette Stadium

July 8, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Acrisure Stadium

July 14, 2023 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 15, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field

July 21, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

July 22, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

July 28, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theatre

July 29, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field

August 5, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

August 11, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theatre

August 12, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium

August 18, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theatre

August 19, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Empower Field at Mile High

August 25, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Paramount Theatre

August 26, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Lumen Field

September 1, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 2, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at BC Place

September 9, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium

September 15, 2023 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

September 16, 2023 – Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium

September 22, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Shrine Auditorium

September 23, 2023 – Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium

More about Ed Sheeran and his career

Ed Sheeran's music style has been influenced by the works of artists such as Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, and Eric Clapton. The singer elaborated on how he was influenced by Clapton in an interview with People, as he said:

"I sang on Eric Clapton’s album.He’s the reason I started playing guitar. It’s one thing having him on mine, but being his, that’s an honor that you can’t ever pinpoint on how great that is. That was really cool"

Ed Sheeran is known for his hit tracks including Perfect, Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, Bad Habits, and more. Fans are now eagerly waiting for him to take the stage and perform at the upcoming Subtract Theatre Tour.

