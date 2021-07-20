Ed Sheeran thanks BTS and ARMY after the English singer-songwriter breaks personal record

Ed Sheeran took to Twitter today to make a special tweet thanking BTS after "Permission to Dance" broke a new personal record for the English pop-star.
"Permission to Dance" is BTS' latest all-English single, and the second track in their single album "Butter." The song was released on July 9th, 2021. Ed Sheeran helped write the song, along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.
The track has been steadily climbing the charts, and Ed Sheeran expressed his gratitude after unlocking a new achievement today.
Also read: Why is Lil Nas X going to court? Lawsuit over "Satan Shoes" explained as rapper jokes about going to jail
BTS' "Permission to Dance" hits #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, Ed Sheeran thanks the group and their fans
Today, July 20th, Ed Sheeran tweeted that "Permission to Dance had hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He revealed that it was the 4th #1 song on the chart where he was credited as a writer.
He thanked the K-POP boy band, as well as their fans (known as ARMYs), for enabling the achievement. Fans quickly flooded his replies with congratulatory messages, hoping that they'd have the opportunity to work together again.
Also read: First Band in History: Fans after BTS Permission to Dance hits Billboard Hot 100
Ed Sheeran has previously worked with the band for their track "Make it Right," on their EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." The song received a Gold certification in Australia by the ARIA (or Australian Recording Industry Association) for selling 35,000 units.
BTS fans took to social media to celebrate another record broken for the group, who achieved their fastest #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Michael Jackson in 1988.
To celebrate their 4th #1 debut on the Billboard Top 100, BTS' Jimin posted a picture of himself doing a full bow (a sign of respect and gratitude in South Korea) dedicated to the boy band's fans, for making the record breaking possible.
Their 1st, 2nd and 3rd Hot 100 #1 debuts were "Butter," "Dynamite," and a remix of Jason Derulo's "Savage Love" that the BTS members featured on.
Also read: James Charles allegedly caught messaging another 17-year old minor post grooming controversy