Ed Sheeran thanks BTS and ARMY after the English singer-songwriter breaks personal record

Ed Sheeran took to Twitter today to make a special tweet thanking BTS after "Permission to Dance" broke a new personal record for the English pop-star.

"Permission to Dance" is BTS' latest all-English single, and the second track in their single album "Butter." The song was released on July 9th, 2021. Ed Sheeran helped write the song, along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid and Jenna Andrews.

The track has been steadily climbing the charts, and Ed Sheeran expressed his gratitude after unlocking a new achievement today.

BTS' "Permission to Dance" hits #1 on Billboard's Hot 100, Ed Sheeran thanks the group and their fans

Today, July 20th, Ed Sheeran tweeted that "Permission to Dance had hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He revealed that it was the 4th #1 song on the chart where he was credited as a writer.

My 4th billboard #1 as a writer, thank you @BTS_twt / @bts_bighit and your wonderful fan base for making this happen. Have a great week x

Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RNf3As2DBU — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) July 20, 2021

He thanked the K-POP boy band, as well as their fans (known as ARMYs), for enabling the achievement. Fans quickly flooded his replies with congratulatory messages, hoping that they'd have the opportunity to work together again.

Ed Sheeran has previously worked with the band for their track "Make it Right," on their EP "Map of the Soul: Persona." The song received a Gold certification in Australia by the ARIA (or Australian Recording Industry Association) for selling 35,000 units.

BTS fans took to social media to celebrate another record broken for the group, who achieved their fastest #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart since Michael Jackson in 1988.

BTS has been #1 on Hot 100 for two damn months.



TWO

DAMN

MONTHS



Let that sink in. — ODIE 🧈ᴾᵀᴰ (@sweetbtstea) July 19, 2021

My favourite memory of BTS in 2020 definitely has to be BTS IN THE SOOP & also the first time when they debuted #1 on Billboard Hot 100 #BTSIN2020 pic.twitter.com/uzl5depYIu — tae_sthe_tic (@singurali_tae) July 20, 2021

Kings



BB Hot 100 PTD 1 AND BUTTER 7

BTS vs BTS

WAKE UP FIRST BAND IN HISTORY

WE PASSED THE BATON

CONGRATULATIONS KINGS

BTS PAVED THE WAY

BTS WORLD DOMINATION @BTS_twt#PermissiontoDanceNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/d1XBN8cASC — cari ⁷ (@mapofme3) July 19, 2021

Fun Fact:



"Permission to Dance" is the 9th song with the word "dance" in its title to top the Hot 100 in history.#PermissionToDanceNo1OnHot100 @BTS_twt



Source: https://t.co/E6hO2lGect pic.twitter.com/50bjh7zLIH — Wandering Shadow (@shadow_twts) July 19, 2021

bts - bb hot 100



dynamite: 3 weeks

life goes on: 1 week

savage love bts remix: 1 week

butter: 7 weeks

permission to dance: 1 week — Riri. #PTD (@vkookssky) July 19, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS, HISTORY MAKERS 👏🎉 @bts_bighit



ARMY is indeed dancing happily & celebrating @BTS_twt as the first band EVER to have four no. 1 debuts on the Hot 100 with #PermissionToDance



This is truly what #BTS world domination looks like 🌎💜#PermissionToDanceNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/C7GDF41KP1 — Research BTS 🔍⁷ (@ResearchBTS) July 19, 2021

Haters I have a lot but no problem, I kill

The shovels digging on my career in order to bury me

Bitch I don't care, You can't control my shit

I became a ninja who has endured distrust and returned again

BTS vs BTS#PermissiontoDanceNo1OnHot100

FIRST BAND IN HISTORY

BB HOT 100 pic.twitter.com/xr68ycu7l8 — 𝓑𝓲𝓫𝓲𝓵𝓵𝔂 ʰⁱˡˡˢ ❣︎⟬⟭ ⟭⟬ ⁷p㉫r๓Ï＄＄Ï✿Ǹ †✿ dAǸඋ㉫ (@YoonkookV3) July 19, 2021

BTS are now the artists with the most #1 hits on the Hot 100 in this decade. Congratulations BTS! #PermissiontoDanceNo1OnHot100 pic.twitter.com/fvSeatBULG — TTP (REST) (@thetaeprint) July 19, 2021

army @ bts: baby wake up new #1 on hot 100 just dropped!!!



namjoon, shooting up: BABY? WHERE? https://t.co/N8jniJSsA6 — literallies (@reallynotjin) July 19, 2021

To celebrate their 4th #1 debut on the Billboard Top 100, BTS' Jimin posted a picture of himself doing a full bow (a sign of respect and gratitude in South Korea) dedicated to the boy band's fans, for making the record breaking possible.

JIMIN MADE A FULL BOW HES THE SWEETEST ANGEL IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/kjaRRIUqEg — ً (@jmnsource) July 19, 2021

Their 1st, 2nd and 3rd Hot 100 #1 debuts were "Butter," "Dynamite," and a remix of Jason Derulo's "Savage Love" that the BTS members featured on.

