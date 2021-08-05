Who is Eileen Cure? LPL Financial fires financial advisor after viral TikTok exposes her discriminatory hiring practices

LPL Financial, the largest independent broker-dealer in the United States, recently released a statement on the termination of Eileen Cure, an affiliated adviser who was recently exposed on social media with allegations of racism in a viral TikTok.

In the video, Eileen Cure allegedly told employees she would not interview black job applicants. According to InvestmentNews, Cure called the videos "false and defamatory" and claimed the allegations caused threats of violence against her and her staff.

"Following our process for review of adviser conduct, Ms. Cure is no longer a client of the firm."

Eileen Cure responded to her termination by claiming that the video used an "unauthenticated photo of an alleged internal office chat without validation or context of any content."

Cure also stated that "additional third parties" are using the TikTok video of her alleged racism without "further investigation or validation."

"In response to this situation, I have taken all necessary action to protect the safety and security of employees, clients, and parties related to my business."

Eileen Cure's alleged actions in the video

Cure, a registered adviser in Nederland, Texas, was exposed on TikTok after one of her staff members allegedly forwarded screenshots of Skype messages to popular TikTok user auntkaren0, whose real name is Denise Bradley.

Bradley has accumulated over a million followers, and she is best known for revealing videos of various people behaving inappropriately towards people of color.

"I will always stand up against racism and this issue is no different."

Bradley posted a series of videos following Eileen Cure's alleged discriminatory practices. One of Cure's alleged messages, shared in one of the videos, read:

"I specifically said no blacks. I'm not a prejudiced person but our clients are 90% white and I need to cater to them. So that interview was a complete waste of my time, so please don't second guess me or go against what I ask. Listen to me and give me what I ask for please. "

Bradley shared Cure's contact information and urged her followers to take action and demand answers for Cure's behavior. Following the original video, Bradley returned to share that she had spoken with someone who was denied a job at the firm. She also claimed to have a memo from 2019 that describes a toxic work environment created by Cure.

Eileen Cure threatened legal action against Bradley and also vowed to have her TikTok account taken down. Bradley's followers commented in support of the TikTok star. Many suggested that Cure could be sued for her alleged discriminatory practices.

Also read: "He is the devil": Trisha Paytas reignites feud by calling David Dobrik a "monster"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen