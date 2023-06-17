Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate - Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

The eagerly awaited documentary Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate is all set to premiere on June 28, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. The documentary has managed to garner the attention of many for its first-of-a-kind subject matter which is the state of the queer community in the 1920s in Berlin.

The official synopsis of the documentary, as per IMDb, reads:

"A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for LGBTQ+ communities in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Adolf Hitler's rise to power."

The documentary has been directed by notable director Benjamin Cantu and written by Felix Kriegsman, with Nils Bokamp, Ryan White, and Jessica Lawson acting as the executive producers for the same. Matt Lambert directed the recreation portions.

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate focuses on the condition of sexual diversity in 1920s Berlin

The upcoming Netflix documentary feature entails the story of the extremely popular nightclub "Eldorado" in 1920s Berlin which was considered to be a pillar of Berlin's reputation as a party capital and a representation of the state's allegiance with different gender communities of the time. The nightclub was host to all communities in the society at the time and was also a frequent host to several actors, singers, and politicians of the time.

However, with the onset of the Nazi movement during Adolf Hitler's reign, the club was targeted for being too woke and forward and for apparently "going against the norms of society". The move not only symbolized a totalitarian turning point in society, but it also meant that the world's first visibly queer community was destroyed by the Nazis at its peak, setting the queer movement generations back.

The members, workers, and supporters of the club were persecuted and murdered in an attempt to completely erase the club's history. Now, Netflix's Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate will shed light on the club's history and its importance among the community. The documentary will also trace the fates of queer people in the upheaval between the Weimar Republic and Nazi Germany.

The documentary is based on thorough research and will feature newly discovered archival footage, interviews with the last eyewitnesses, and historically sensual recreations that are sure to provide viewers with a better understanding of the horrific events that led to the closure of the club.

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate was made by a predominantly queer team

A still from Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (Image via Netflix)

The upcoming Netflix documentary was made by a queer team of artists including recreation director Matt Lambert, producer Nils Bokamp, and members of the cast such as MJ Harper, Barbel Schwarz, and Anton Rattinger.

In an interview with Netflix, Lambert talked about what the documentary means to him personally and what could viewers expect from it:

"As a queer Jewish filmmaker living and working in Berlin for over a decade, the erased LGBTQ+ history of Berlin has always been a present pulse in my own work as well as in the community events and parties I’ve been throwing here over the years."

He further continued:

"The opportunity to recreate moments that celebrated queerness in Berlin 1926-1933 was a dream come true — casting from our queer community here in Berlin. Many of the characters appearing in scenes within the ‘Eldorado’ are not just actors, but many are queer performers, artists, and icons that makeup fate fabric of our contemporary Berlin scene.“

The documentary is sure to be an insightful viewing for the audience, and an important addition to the subject of sexual diversity throughout the decades.

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate will premiere on Netflix on June 28, 2023.

